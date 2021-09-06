The Rush: Doin’ work with your favorite athletes on Labor Day

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, September 6, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

In recognition of Labor Day, let’s check in on some athletes doing work, including: Serena Williams, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Lionel Messi!