The Rush: Dinwiddie buzzer-beater sinks Nets as Ben Simmons’ debut postponed
It’s Thursday, March 17, 2022, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:
A wild game between the Mavericks and Nets ended with a Spencer Dinwittie buzzer-beater, sinking the Nets in Brooklyn
In the loss, the Nets were without unvaccinated star Kyrie Irving, who is barred from playing in home games and Ben Simmons, who after being traded by the 76ers in February, is suffering from a back injury
Russell Wilson gave an introductory press conference with the Denver Broncos
Wilson’s old team, the Seattle Seahawks, is a preferred destination for Colin Kaepernick
Pete Carroll was full of surprises when asked about his thoughts on the former NFL star QB
PLUS: Notre Dame and Wright State are the final teams to make it into the men’s field of 64 as March Madness is officially underway!
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe