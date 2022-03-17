The Rush: Dinwiddie buzzer-beater sinks Nets as Ben Simmons’ debut postponed

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
In this article:
It’s Thursday, March 17, 2022, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

  • A wild game between the Mavericks and Nets ended with a Spencer Dinwittie buzzer-beater, sinking the Nets in Brooklyn

  • In the loss, the Nets were without unvaccinated star Kyrie Irving, who is barred from playing in home games and Ben Simmons, who after being traded by the 76ers in February, is suffering from a back injury

  • Russell Wilson gave an introductory press conference with the Denver Broncos

  • Wilson’s old team, the Seattle Seahawks, is a preferred destination for Colin Kaepernick

  • Pete Carroll was full of surprises when asked about his thoughts on the former NFL star QB

  • PLUS: Notre Dame and Wright State are the final teams to make it into the men’s field of 64 as March Madness is officially underway!

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

