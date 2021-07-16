The Rush: COVID strikes Bradley Beal, Tyson Fury, and New York Yankees

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, July 16th, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will miss the Tokyo Olympics

Tyson Fury’s positive test postpones his fight with Deontay Wilder

Red Sox - Yankees is postponed due to at least three positive tests within the Yankees organization

PLUS, ‘horns down’ against the Texas Longhorns is a taunting penalty, Shohei Ohtani’s unused All-Star jersey is fetching a ridiculous price, and Zhang Ziyu is a 7’ 4”, 14-year-old basketball player who just dropped a crazy stat line.