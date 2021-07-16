The Rush: COVID strikes Bradley Beal, Tyson Fury, and New York Yankees

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, July 16th, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

  • Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will miss the Tokyo Olympics

  • Tyson Fury’s positive test postpones his fight with Deontay Wilder

  • Red Sox - Yankees is postponed due to at least three positive tests within the Yankees organization

  • PLUS, ‘horns down’ against the Texas Longhorns is a taunting penalty, Shohei Ohtani’s unused All-Star jersey is fetching a ridiculous price, and Zhang Ziyu is a 7’ 4”, 14-year-old basketball player who just dropped a crazy stat line.

THE RUSH will be back next week. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

