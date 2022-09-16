The Rush: Chiefs power down Chargers in 4th quarter on Amazon Prime’s first NFL stream

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, September 16, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

Thursday Night Football was Amazon Prime’s first NFL stream and the matchup didn’t disappoint as the Kansas City Chiefs came back against the Los Angeles Chargers to get the 27-24 win

The WNBA Finals aren’t over yet as the Connecticut Sun won Game 3 over the Las Vegas Aces behind Alyssa Thomas’ historic triple double

Aces star A’ja Wilson was unanimously selected to the All-WNBA First Team