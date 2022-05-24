The Rush: Celtics freeze out the Heat’s offense in Game 4 blowout

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, May 24, 2022, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:

The Celtics won Game 4 and tied up the Eastern Conference Finals easily as the Heat starters could only manage 18 total points for the entire game

The Arizona Cardinals will be on Hard Knocks this season and it should be pretty entertaining with Kyler Murray’s contract situation and DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension as storylines to follow

Down 3-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Florida Panthers allegedly prepared for Game 4 in a questionable manner, leading to an unsurprising result