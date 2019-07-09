The Rush: Catching up with Gronk on life after football

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared ! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, July 9th, 2019 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

If 2019 is the year of the home run, then last night was Christmas. At the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby in Cleveland, Vlad Guerrero Jr. stole the show. He set records in the first, second and third rounds...and STILL lost to Pete Alonso.

Jared meets up with former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski at the 50K Charity Challenge Basketball Game at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion. And the thinned down, future Hall of Famer was nice enough to help out with today’s headlines.

