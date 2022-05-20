The Rush: Cast of Top Gun: Maverick discuss which pro athletes are mavericks in their sports
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Friday May 20, 2022, and Jon Hamm, Bashir Salahuddin, and Charles Parnell of the upcoming blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick join the Rush to discuss:
Which pro athletes represent the maverick archetype
Their favorite sports moments that get their hearts racing
Which sports icons they’d love to portray on screen
Be sure to check out Top Gun: Maverick opening in theaters on May 27
