The Rush: Cam Akers on Rams SB defense, playing QB and Jackson water crisis
It’s Wednesday, September 7, 2022, and Rams RB Cam Akers is on the show, chatting with Jared about:
Winning a Super Bowl and defending L.A.’s title
His unlikely comeback from an achilles tear
Putting his quarterbacking skills from high school to good use in the NFL
His confidence in his alma mater Florida State being better than the rival University of Miami (where Jared played college football) this season
How the Jackson, MS water crisis hits close to home
How the Jackson, MS water crisis hits close to home
