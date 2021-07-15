The Rush: Bucks even NBA Finals with Suns thanks to huge Giannis block
It’s Thursday, July 15th, 2021, and here’s what Jared’s cookin’ up:
The Milwaukee Bucks evened the NBA Finals at 2-2 with a 109-103 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5
Candace Parker becomes the first female athlete on the cover of NBA 2K
Patrick Mahomes clears up his Justin Herbert trash talk
Travis Kelce drops a bombshell over the pronunciation of his last name
