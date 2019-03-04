The Rush: Bryce Harper says the wrong name at the altar

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, March 4, 2019, and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

In Sunday’s NBA action, James Harden dropped 42 points to help the Rockets beat the Celtics, and Trae Young was ejected from his game against the Bulls for a practically unthinkable reason.

The Phillies unveiled their new $330 million outfielder over the weekend. Bryce Harper slipped on the home whites, then slipped up in his opening press conference without even realizing his gaffe.

The Jaguars will reportedly sign Nick Foles when free agency begins. Join Jared as he laments the end of Blake Bortles starting career and all the jokes that came with it.

