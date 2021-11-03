The Rush: Braves shut out Astros to win first World Series since 1995

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, November 2, 2021, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Braves won their first World Series Championship since 1995 on Tuesday, shutting out the Astros in Game 6

Atlanta’s bats, defense and pitching were unbeatable and Jorge Soler earned MVP honors

The NFL trade deadline was fairly quiet, despite the very loud #FreeOBJ movement taking to the Twitter streets, demanding the Browns send Odell Beckham Jr. elsewhere

PLUS: You’ll never guess the soundtrack OBJ Senior used in his Instagram post of his son’s lowlights in Cleveland… awkward!