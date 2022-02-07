The Rush: Brandon Marshall on the importance of mental health in sports and life

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, February 6, 2022, and former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall is on the show chatting with Jared about:

The importance of mental health in sports and life

How current stars like Dak Prescott, Naomi Osaka, and Simone Biles are leading the way in this crucial area