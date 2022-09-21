The Rush: Booze, dancing and stogies dominate Aces WNBA Championship parade

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, September 21, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Las Vegas Aces lived it up on the strip during their WNBA Championship parade

Bills guard Bobby Hart will serve a one-game suspension during Buffalo’s game against the Dolphins on Sunday after punching a Titans coach in the head following Monday Night Football

The fan who hit Browns owner Jimmy Haslem with a bottle after Cleveland’s loss against the Jets has been identified… and he’s in big trouble