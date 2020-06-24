The Rush: Baseball is back, but COVID-19 may have other ideas

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, June 24, 2020 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Even as MLB players agreed to a July 1 report date and July 23 or 24 opening day, four more members of the Phillies organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The #1 ranked men’s tennis player in the world Novak Djokovic was seen partying at a nightclub just days before testing positive for COVID-19.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has tested positive for COVID-19, and NBA teams are expecting that to be true of a “significant number” of other players.

NBA players like Avery Bradley, DeMarcus Cousins, Davis Bertans, and Trevor Ariza are opting out for many reasons.

The FBI found evidence that the noose found hanging at the Talladega Raceway had nothing to do with Bubba Wallace and had been there since last year.

NASCAR and the NFL are different for one big reason.

Behold the greatest photobomb in history!

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow! Until then, stay safe and check out all of our previous episodes here.