The Rush: Avalanche win Stanley Cup, put Lightning dynasty on ice

It’s Monday, June 27, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Colorado Avalanche finished off a dominant postseason run in which they only lost four games total en route to winning the Stanley Cup, stopping the Tampa Bay Lightning dynasty in its tracks

Ole Miss won their first ever College World Series after beating Oklahoma

The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels had a good ole’ fashioned brawl

