The Rush: Avalanche win Stanley Cup, put Lightning dynasty on ice

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Monday, June 27, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

  • The Colorado Avalanche finished off a dominant postseason run in which they only lost four games total en route to winning the Stanley Cup, stopping the Tampa Bay Lightning dynasty in its tracks

  • Ole Miss won their first ever College World Series after beating Oklahoma

  • The Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels had a good ole’ fashioned brawl

  • PLUS: Get your Avalanche Stanley Cup gear here!

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

