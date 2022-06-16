The Rush: Avalanche strike the Lightning in OT, win Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, June 16, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Avalanche held off a furious Lightning comeback to win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals in overtime

Minkah Fitzpatrick became the highest-paid safety in the NFL after the Steelers signed him to a record-setting contract extension

The Astros made history with two different players pitching immaculate innings in the same game

PLUS: Congress is investigating allegations of workplace harassment within the Washington Commanders and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will testify at a congressional hearing later this month, while Commanders owner Dan Snyder took a hard pass on the invitation to appear