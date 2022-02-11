The Rush: Austin Ekeler on Fantasy dominance, Raiders loss, bull riding, and more
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles ChargersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Austin EkelerAmerican football player
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.
It’s Friday, February 10, 2022, and Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is on the show chatting with Jared about:
His prediction for Super Bowl LVI
How Fantasy managers shout out Austin
The controversial ending of the Week 18 Chargers - Raiders game
Austin’s offseason routine along with his favorite snacks
His experience with bull riding!
THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .