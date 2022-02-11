The Rush: Austin Ekeler on Fantasy dominance, Raiders loss, bull riding, and more

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, February 10, 2022, and Chargers RB Austin Ekeler is on the show chatting with Jared about:

His prediction for Super Bowl LVI

How Fantasy managers shout out Austin

The controversial ending of the Week 18 Chargers - Raiders game

Austin’s offseason routine along with his favorite snacks

His experience with bull riding!