The Rush: Are the Lakers the new Clippers?

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday, August 15th, 2019 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Clippers will hire Tyronn Lue as an assistant coach a few months after he turned down the Lakers head coach position. Have LA’s NBA teams swapped fortunes?

To commemorate his 60th birthday, Magic Johnson tweeted out a few top 60 lists, and lets just say his list making skills could use some help.

Ohio State University is seeking to copyright the word ‘The’. If they’re successful, will Jared have to find a new name for The Rush?



THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, you can check out the archived episodeshere.