The Rush: Antonio Brown’s feet ruin football season before it starts

It’s Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Antonio Brown’s feet have kept him out of most of training camp. And yesterday, thanks to the most repulsive photo in the history of Instagram, we found out why.

During the Texans, Packers split practice yesterday, JJ Watt participated in the Green Bay tradition of riding a children’s bike to practice. Spoiler alert: it broke.

At an Indians game over the weekend, Baker Mayfield shotgunned a beer on the stadium jumbotron. Cleveland immediately named him emperor of everything.

Former Ohio State point guard DJ Cooper was suspended from international play after a blood test yielded a very surprising result: he’s pregnant.



