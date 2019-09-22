Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to present $50K 'BMF' belt to winner of Diaz-Masvidal at UFC 244

Jorge Masvidal is seen with Nate Diaz at a news conference for UFC 244 on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

The “BMF” (baddest motherf-----) belt will cost a fair amount and it will be in some famous hands.

According to UFC president Dana White, the belt will be worth $50,000 and will be presented by the actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to the winner of the much-anticipated matchup between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November at Madison Square Garden.

White revealed the price of the belt to TMZ on Saturday, and confirmed that Johnson will give it to the winner.

“Yeah, he’s taking my job,” White joked. “Listen, if The Rock wants to do it, The Rock gets what The Rock wants.”

Johnson had hinted at making a cameo, responding to Masvidal’s request earlier this month to “put (the belt) around my waist”:

Doing all I can to make this fight. If I can and you win, I’ll put the belt around your waist at MSG - consider it done. Already shaping up to be one of the biggest and most electrifying fights in @ufc history. Can’t wait. @GamebredFighter @NateDiaz209 #respect #BMF #UFC244 ⚡️ https://t.co/nVTIeBtkgv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 9, 2019

How it came together

White has previously said that the “BMF” belt will be a one-time trophy. It is probably intended to spice up the Masvidal-Diaz fight, which will not be a title bout, but will be a five-round main event.

Nonetheless, UFC 244 sold 10,000 presale tickets, White said, and he expects it to be a heavily popular pay-per-view event.

At the press conference to officially announce the Nov. 2 fight on Thursday, White described how the “BMF” belt came to existence. Via Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole:

“When Nate did his interview that night, he said, ‘This is for the baddest mother f----r in the game,’ ” White recalled. Before he could go on, Diaz tapped him on the arm and White, who is very hard of hearing, leaned over and put his ear near Diaz’s mouth. White then beamed and, laughing, said, “He was defending the baddest mother f----r in the game.”

It might not have title consequences, but one could argue that the stakes are just as high: who doesn’t want to be crowned the “baddest motherf-----” by The Rock?

