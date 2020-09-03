Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces that he and his family caught COVID-19

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actor Dwayne Johnson and daughter Jasmine Johnson attend the ceremony honoring Dwayne Johnson with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced on Wednesday that he and his family all tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor, former professional wrestler and Miami football player made the announcement on Instagram while urging caution amid the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson, 48, said that his wife Lauren and both of their young daughters all tested positive.

“My wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself — we have all tested positive for COVID-19, Johnson said. “I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family. And for me personally too as well, and I’ve gone through some doozies in the past.

“Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”

Johnson said that his family is no longer contagious and that everyone is healthy after battling the illness. He said that his daughters experienced minor symptoms but that he and Lauren “had a rough go.”

Johnson said that his family caught coronavirus after an interaction with “very close family friends” and urged the public to be disciplined in applying safety measures to avoid catching the virus, including limiting social interactions.

“You still never know,” Johnson said. “So take an aggressive measure. Have them tested. Get everybody tested before they come over. Have them tested the day before. If they test positive, stay away.”

He also urged people to focus on general health to boost their immune systems and wear a mask.

“It has nothing to do with politics,” Johnson said. “Wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do, and it's the responsible thing to do.”

As of Thursday, the United States claimed 6.1 million of the world’s 25.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 185,000 of the world’s 861,000 deaths attributed to the virus.

