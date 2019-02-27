The rise of UFC interim titles and why they're mostly meaningless

I love everything about the Max Holloway-Dustin Poirier lightweight fight that will headline UFC 236 on April 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Holloway, the featherweight champion, is on an unprecedented run and is moving up to face Poirier, who defeated him seven years ago at UFC 143.

It’s a compelling fight with significance within the division.

The same could be said of the co-main event that night, a middleweight bout between budding superstar Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum.

The only negative words that could fairly be said about either match are the two we’ve heard far too often recently:

Interim title.

Obviously, the UFC believes that its fans will be more inclined to buy a pay-per-view if the show is headlined by a championship fight, which is the only rational explanation for the proliferation of interim title bouts it’s put on recently.

Dana White places the interim welterweight championship belt on Colby Covington after defeating Rafael Dos Anjos in their interim welterweight title fight during UFC 225 at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago. (Getty Images)

The ridiculousness of interim title belts in boxing

The interim title has a place but when it is abused, it creates confusion in the marketplace and angst among the fighters.

It’s at its worst in boxing, where the sanctioning body gives out interim belts even where there is a champion in the division.

Most people who follow boxing would recognize Anthony Joshua, the undefeated 2012 Olympic gold medalist, is the WBA heavyweight champion. Joshua holds what the WBA calls its “super” title, which is simply a way for it to create more belts and extract more sanctioning fees from the fighters. Manuel Charr is, and has been since 2017, its “regular” champion.

Trevor Bryan — ever heard of him? — is the WBA interim champion.

It’s so ridiculous, it’s laughable.

The UFC isn’t nearly at that point yet, but care should be taken to make certain it never gets anywhere near it, either.

Fighters in all combat sports make more money when they fight for a recognized world championship. When a fight is for “the title,” regardless of whose title it is, it generates a lot more fan and media interest than when it’s not, and the fighters benefit from that.

But for titles to have long-term value, they have to have meaning, and if they’re handed out willy-nilly just to be able to say there is championship bout headlining a pay-per-view, that dilutes their value.

When Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta and Dana White purchased the UFC in 2001, all three men were significant boxing fans. When they began to build the company, they kept the things that they liked that made boxing popular, like compelling and evenly matched fights with significance to them, and got rid of the things they didn’t like.

And what they didn’t like was the proliferation of weight classes and sanctioning bodies. In boxing, there are 17 weight classes. There are four major sanctioning organizations: the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO. And, at least in the WBA, there are multiple champions within many weight classes.

Are you any less likely to buy UFC 236 if it was headlined by five-round non-title bouts between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, and Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum, than you would be if they were for titles?

Interim title belts rarely make sense

The reason interim titles came to be is to protect challengers if the champion suffered a long-term injury or had some other issue that would keep him out of competition for an unusually long time.

Given that fighters make more in title bouts, it’s unfair if the champion is out for 12 or 18 months and none of the contenders get a shot at winning the belt. So creating an interim belt in that type of situation rectifies that inequity that would otherwise exist.

Beyond that, there aren’t many reasons for interim belts.

If the UFC does create interim titles, they should then follow through on them and have the interim champion fight the regular champion as soon as possible.

The cases of Tony Ferguson and Colby Covington are interesting in this regard. When Conor McGregor held the lightweight title after winning it from Eddie Alvarez on Nov. 12, 2016, he said afterward he was going to take time off as his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, was pregnant with their first child.

But when McGregor returned to competition 10 months later, it was to box Floyd Mayweather and not defend his belt. So the UFC made Ferguson versus Kevin Lee for the interim title at UFC 216 on Oct. 7, 2017. Ferguson submitted Lee and won the interim belt.

Tony Ferguson (L) celebrates after his submission victory over Kevin Lee in their interim UFC lightweight championship bout during UFC 216 on Oct. 7, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Getty Images)

He was to defend that against Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 7, 2018, but injured a knee and had to withdraw. So the UFC pulled the interim title from Ferguson (and stripped the regular title from McGregor) and had Nurmagomedov and Al Iaquinta fight for the vacant belt at UFC 223.

Nurmagomedov won and then smashed McGregor at UFC 229 for the full title. Ferguson was left to fight on the undercard, having won a belt but then having it disappear for no reason other than suffering a major injury.

Covington had a similar fate. He won an interim welterweight belt by defeating Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 but regular champion Tyron Woodley defended it against Darren Till three months later at UFC 228. Covington’s belt, which he had famously brought to the White House to give to President Donald Trump, was stripped.

Mixed martial arts is a young sport and the UFC has only existed for slightly more than 25 years. The history of any sport is important, and fans deserve the opportunity to be able to follow the title lineage as championships are a major part of combat sports.

But with all the interim belts, it’s not so easy to follow and is very easy to confuse people.

I love the Adesanya-Gastelum fight. I love Holloway-Poirier even more.

There’s nothing interim about either of them. They’re among the best fights you’ll see, on any card at any time.

They don’t need a phony interim belt tag to make them any more compelling.

