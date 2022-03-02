The Raptors' young core is developing in front of our eyes

When the Toronto Raptors swapped Goran Dragic for Thad Young at the trade deadline, they took to Fred VanVleet’s credo and bet on themselves.

After all, Young wasn’t going to shrink and fill the hole at backup point guard that the Raptors have been searching to fill all season. He wasn’t going to markedly improve the Raptors' three-point shooting woes off the bench, nor was he going to grow three inches into a rim-protector. That stuff would have to come from within.

The Raptors made a bet on their young players to improve over the second half of the season and beyond, filling the holes on the roster through internal development. And while that might have seemed like a risky bet at the time, with Malachi Flynn struggling to even play in the G League, the bench shooting a league-worst 28 percent from three, and Precious Achiuwa struggling to stay on the floor as he looked lost on the offensive end, the Raptors understood that development is not linear. And as the Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets twice over the span of two nights to improve to 34-27 on the season, that internal development was on full display.

“I think the biggest characterization of it all is we probably wanted to focus on our younger guys. We wanted to see our younger guys play a lot more minutes. We made that decision fairly early on,” Nick Nurse said after the game about the team’s philosophy this season.

“All we look at is how these players are developing and are they getting better,” Masai Ujiri said after the trade deadline. “I know that we can all agree that these guys are growing and that they’re getting better. We can point to every single player, almost every single player on our roster and we can say that they’re growing and getting better at playing basketball and competing in a tough league.”

In fact, the Raptors closed out Tuesday night’s 109-108 victory over the Nets with Flynn (23 years old), Achiuwa (20), and Scottie Barnes (20) all on the floor — a rookie and two second-year players. And despite playing against one of the oldest and most experienced teams in the league, it was the young Raptors who looked more skilled and more composed.

“It’s great. I think those guys having those experiences is super important," Pascal Siakam said about his young teammates. "Just being in those games, late game when you have to make decisions and can’t make mistakes when every little mistake counts, it’s definitely an experience that they will carry through the years and it’s hopefully going to help us as a team.

"I think we are learning and they are learning. There were a lot of losses and a lot of things we had to go through but I think every single day they stay with it and they work and they want to get better. So with that attitude I think anything is possible.”

In the back-to-back wins over Brooklyn, each of Flynn, Achiuwa and Barnes showcased areas of their games that have improved throughout the course of the season. And while they willed the Raptors to a couple of important wins, the organization hopes the development will continue over the course of the final 21 games, eventually willing them to some wins in the playoffs.

Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn has taken full advantage of the opportunity he has been given in recent games. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Malachi Flynn

Flynn might be the biggest surprise of this entire group. After playing just 47 minutes in the entire month of January, Flynn slowly made his way into the rotation immediately ahead of the all-star break and was trusted to play starting point guard for the last two games as VanVleet sat out with a knee injury.

“Malachi kept his head up, kept his head in it and when he’s had any opportunities, whether it’s first half, second half, garbage [time], whatever, he’s played with what I consider some IQ, some toughness, some organization and that’s what led us to that decision tonight,” Nurse said about starting Flynn.

While Flynn has struggled in virtually every area of his game this season, rarely looking like a natural fit in the Raptors' chaotic second unit and shooting just 39/30/61, he is finally beginning to see his shot go down recently, connecting on a total of five three-pointers during the last two games. And that shotmaking opens the game up for himself and his teammates.

It all starts with Flynn being aggressive, though. While that word is a cliche in sports analysis, Flynn is a small point guard who sees his shot come and go, so it’s imperative for him to always be in fourth gear on both ends of the floor, getting into bodies, pushing the pace and getting into the paint in order to make good things happen. There were too many possessions this season where Flynn was being passive with the ball, and he is not the type of shot creator who can bail himself out of a late shot clock possession with a step-back three. Instead, he is best when he creates the initial advantage early in the shot clock and plays out of that, with the ability to use his speed to get past his man, read the defence, make the extra pass, relocate and finish plays.

Just look at how he aggressively hunts down his threes in the first play, and follows it up with consistently getting into the paint to shift the defence:

Flynn will continue to get an opportunity to play backup point guard when VanVleet returns to the roster, when he will be playing with more bench-heavy units that thrive on chaos. Still, it’ll be imperative that Flynn continues to organize those groups on offence through his speed and aggression.

Precious Achiuwa

Achiuwa is the team’s best rim protector and defensive rebounder, and a perfect stylistic fit for the Raptors defensively as a centre who can switch one through five. Unfortunately, Achiuwa hasn’t been able to stay on the floor much this season when the Raptors are fully healthy because of his offensive struggles, shooting the ball poorly from every area of the floor, turning it over and clocking the paint with ill-timed cuts and poor rim-runs.

But just like Flynn, Achiuwa is developing in front of our eyes, with the majority of that development (for both players) coming on the offensive end.

Achiuwa has looked much more composed recently when the ball finds him, reading the defence quicker and deciding to either pass, shoot or dribble within a couple of seconds. And one thing that has made those decisions easier for himself is his improved three-point shooting, as he is canning 50 percent of his 1.6 three-point attempts per game over the last 15, making him much more confident to shoot the ball in rhythm when it finds him on the perimeter, especially from the corners.

Perhaps even more encouraging has been Achiuwa’s finishing near the rim, where he has often struggled to have a plan and looked too sped up at times this season, converting on just 49.2 percent of his looks from less than 10 feet away. However, over his past five games, Achiuwa is converting 57.1 percent of his buckets within 10 feet of the rim and he looks much more confident putting the ball on the floor, attacking the front of the rim and playing through contact there.

“He's making really, really great aggressive slash composed moves,” Nurse said about Achiuwa. “I think that you can kind of tell where it's going right now and before maybe you couldn't tell what was gonna happen at the end of those things, but he's getting to some really good spots and he's doing it with some force and athleticism and strength and you're right, he’s slowing down. I always say that's just a little better composure that he's showing and getting it to better spots.”

If Achiuwa can continue his offensive improvement as the season goes along while maintaining the high level of defence that we have gotten used to seeing from him, watch out: the sky is truly the limit. If Achiuwa can develop into a starting caliber centre by year’s end, it makes the Raptors' roster-building decisions going forward that much easier.

Scottie Barnes

With Scottie Barnes it’s not so much about talent or skill development as much as it’s about focus.

The 20-year-old rookie has as much raw talent as anyone on the team, but his focus and effort level has wavered from quarter to quarter, game to game this season. What the Raptors really needed from him, especially with VanVleet and OG Anunoby out of the lineup, was more consistent two-way play and better execution of the game plan. In fact, it’s probably because Barnes is so talented that he has a tendency to float in games, ball-watching as his opponent back-cuts him to the basket or standing around on the perimeter instead of demanding the ball.

Of course, Barnes is a rookie. And many suspected he was hitting a rookie wall of sorts. But what we have seen three times over the last four games is a completely locked-in version of Barnes, and that is a very, very scary player. Forget for a minute all the great post-plays and his immaculate touch around the basket, as those things have been there all season. What impressed me is how he started the first game against Brooklyn, pressuring the ball for a steal and free throws, and following it up with stellar defensive effort throughout the two-game series:

“Not unlike a lot of our guys tonight, compared to the last games off the break, the focus was there, the energy was there, he was playing both ends, he was just making plays or trying to make plays and he’d just end up in the right place at the right time because of that,” Nurse said about Barnes. “Just great focus, awareness and energy.”

Sure, Barnes needs to keep improving that three-point shooting to space the floor for his teammates and improve his handle in order to unlock more of his half-court scoring and playmaking, but he already has enough talent to be one of the best players on the floor each game. As a young rookie, he is still learning how to bring that focus, energy and defensive execution every single minute he is on the floor, and that has been the biggest thing holding him back from dominating every game this season.

The good news is that Barnes looks as dominant as ever recently, and if the Raptors have a wildcard X-factor down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs — one that other teams in the East simply do not have — it’s Mr. Scottie Barnes and the rest of the Raptors young core.

