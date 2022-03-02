  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Raptors' young core is developing in front of our eyes

Oren Weisfeld
·Raptors Writer
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Scottie Barnes
    Scottie Barnes
    American basketball player
  • Precious Achiuwa
    Precious Achiuwa
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

When the Toronto Raptors swapped Goran Dragic for Thad Young at the trade deadline, they took to Fred VanVleet’s credo and bet on themselves.

After all, Young wasn’t going to shrink and fill the hole at backup point guard that the Raptors have been searching to fill all season. He wasn’t going to markedly improve the Raptors' three-point shooting woes off the bench, nor was he going to grow three inches into a rim-protector. That stuff would have to come from within.

The Raptors made a bet on their young players to improve over the second half of the season and beyond, filling the holes on the roster through internal development. And while that might have seemed like a risky bet at the time, with Malachi Flynn struggling to even play in the G League, the bench shooting a league-worst 28 percent from three, and Precious Achiuwa struggling to stay on the floor as he looked lost on the offensive end, the Raptors understood that development is not linear. And as the Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets twice over the span of two nights to improve to 34-27 on the season, that internal development was on full display.

“I think the biggest characterization of it all is we probably wanted to focus on our younger guys. We wanted to see our younger guys play a lot more minutes. We made that decision fairly early on,” Nick Nurse said after the game about the team’s philosophy this season.

“All we look at is how these players are developing and are they getting better,” Masai Ujiri said after the trade deadline. “I know that we can all agree that these guys are growing and that they’re getting better. We can point to every single player, almost every single player on our roster and we can say that they’re growing and getting better at playing basketball and competing in a tough league.”

In fact, the Raptors closed out Tuesday night’s 109-108 victory over the Nets with Flynn (23 years old), Achiuwa (20), and Scottie Barnes (20) all on the floor — a rookie and two second-year players. And despite playing against one of the oldest and most experienced teams in the league, it was the young Raptors who looked more skilled and more composed.

“It’s great. I think those guys having those experiences is super important," Pascal Siakam said about his young teammates. "Just being in those games, late game when you have to make decisions and can’t make mistakes when every little mistake counts, it’s definitely an experience that they will carry through the years and it’s hopefully going to help us as a team.

"I think we are learning and they are learning. There were a lot of losses and a lot of things we had to go through but I think every single day they stay with it and they work and they want to get better. So with that attitude I think anything is possible.”

In the back-to-back wins over Brooklyn, each of Flynn, Achiuwa and Barnes showcased areas of their games that have improved throughout the course of the season. And while they willed the Raptors to a couple of important wins, the organization hopes the development will continue over the course of the final 21 games, eventually willing them to some wins in the playoffs.

Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn has taken full advantage of the opportunity he has been given in recent games. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)
Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn has taken full advantage of the opportunity he has been given in recent games. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Malachi Flynn

Flynn might be the biggest surprise of this entire group. After playing just 47 minutes in the entire month of January, Flynn slowly made his way into the rotation immediately ahead of the all-star break and was trusted to play starting point guard for the last two games as VanVleet sat out with a knee injury.

“Malachi kept his head up, kept his head in it and when he’s had any opportunities, whether it’s first half, second half, garbage [time], whatever, he’s played with what I consider some IQ, some toughness, some organization and that’s what led us to that decision tonight,” Nurse said about starting Flynn.

While Flynn has struggled in virtually every area of his game this season, rarely looking like a natural fit in the Raptors' chaotic second unit and shooting just 39/30/61, he is finally beginning to see his shot go down recently, connecting on a total of five three-pointers during the last two games. And that shotmaking opens the game up for himself and his teammates.

It all starts with Flynn being aggressive, though. While that word is a cliche in sports analysis, Flynn is a small point guard who sees his shot come and go, so it’s imperative for him to always be in fourth gear on both ends of the floor, getting into bodies, pushing the pace and getting into the paint in order to make good things happen. There were too many possessions this season where Flynn was being passive with the ball, and he is not the type of shot creator who can bail himself out of a late shot clock possession with a step-back three. Instead, he is best when he creates the initial advantage early in the shot clock and plays out of that, with the ability to use his speed to get past his man, read the defence, make the extra pass, relocate and finish plays.

Just look at how he aggressively hunts down his threes in the first play, and follows it up with consistently getting into the paint to shift the defence:

Flynn will continue to get an opportunity to play backup point guard when VanVleet returns to the roster, when he will be playing with more bench-heavy units that thrive on chaos. Still, it’ll be imperative that Flynn continues to organize those groups on offence through his speed and aggression.

Precious Achiuwa

Achiuwa is the team’s best rim protector and defensive rebounder, and a perfect stylistic fit for the Raptors defensively as a centre who can switch one through five. Unfortunately, Achiuwa hasn’t been able to stay on the floor much this season when the Raptors are fully healthy because of his offensive struggles, shooting the ball poorly from every area of the floor, turning it over and clocking the paint with ill-timed cuts and poor rim-runs.

But just like Flynn, Achiuwa is developing in front of our eyes, with the majority of that development (for both players) coming on the offensive end.

Achiuwa has looked much more composed recently when the ball finds him, reading the defence quicker and deciding to either pass, shoot or dribble within a couple of seconds. And one thing that has made those decisions easier for himself is his improved three-point shooting, as he is canning 50 percent of his 1.6 three-point attempts per game over the last 15, making him much more confident to shoot the ball in rhythm when it finds him on the perimeter, especially from the corners.

Perhaps even more encouraging has been Achiuwa’s finishing near the rim, where he has often struggled to have a plan and looked too sped up at times this season, converting on just 49.2 percent of his looks from less than 10 feet away. However, over his past five games, Achiuwa is converting 57.1 percent of his buckets within 10 feet of the rim and he looks much more confident putting the ball on the floor, attacking the front of the rim and playing through contact there.

“He's making really, really great aggressive slash composed moves,” Nurse said about Achiuwa. “I think that you can kind of tell where it's going right now and before maybe you couldn't tell what was gonna happen at the end of those things, but he's getting to some really good spots and he's doing it with some force and athleticism and strength and you're right, he’s slowing down. I always say that's just a little better composure that he's showing and getting it to better spots.”

If Achiuwa can continue his offensive improvement as the season goes along while maintaining the high level of defence that we have gotten used to seeing from him, watch out: the sky is truly the limit. If Achiuwa can develop into a starting caliber centre by year’s end, it makes the Raptors' roster-building decisions going forward that much easier.

Scottie Barnes

With Scottie Barnes it’s not so much about talent or skill development as much as it’s about focus.

The 20-year-old rookie has as much raw talent as anyone on the team, but his focus and effort level has wavered from quarter to quarter, game to game this season. What the Raptors really needed from him, especially with VanVleet and OG Anunoby out of the lineup, was more consistent two-way play and better execution of the game plan. In fact, it’s probably because Barnes is so talented that he has a tendency to float in games, ball-watching as his opponent back-cuts him to the basket or standing around on the perimeter instead of demanding the ball.

Of course, Barnes is a rookie. And many suspected he was hitting a rookie wall of sorts. But what we have seen three times over the last four games is a completely locked-in version of Barnes, and that is a very, very scary player. Forget for a minute all the great post-plays and his immaculate touch around the basket, as those things have been there all season. What impressed me is how he started the first game against Brooklyn, pressuring the ball for a steal and free throws, and following it up with stellar defensive effort throughout the two-game series:

“Not unlike a lot of our guys tonight, compared to the last games off the break, the focus was there, the energy was there, he was playing both ends, he was just making plays or trying to make plays and he’d just end up in the right place at the right time because of that,” Nurse said about Barnes. “Just great focus, awareness and energy.”

Sure, Barnes needs to keep improving that three-point shooting to space the floor for his teammates and improve his handle in order to unlock more of his half-court scoring and playmaking, but he already has enough talent to be one of the best players on the floor each game. As a young rookie, he is still learning how to bring that focus, energy and defensive execution every single minute he is on the floor, and that has been the biggest thing holding him back from dominating every game this season.

The good news is that Barnes looks as dominant as ever recently, and if the Raptors have a wildcard X-factor down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs — one that other teams in the East simply do not have — it’s Mr. Scottie Barnes and the rest of the Raptors young core.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses wild Dubai semifinal against Czech qualifier Vesely

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov fell to Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely in a wild semifinal that saw all three sets go to tiebreaks on Friday at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Shapovalov was serving for the match up 5-4 in the third set before Vesely came back to complete a 6-7 (7), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3) victory in three hours 12 minutes. Vesely, who advanced to the semifinals with an upset of top seed Novak Djokovic, will face Russian star Andrey Rublev in Saturday's final. Rubl

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben

  • Alex Ovechkin speaks about Russia's invasion of Ukraine: 'Please, no more war'

    The Capitals captain called for an end to the war despite offering tacit support for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?