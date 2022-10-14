The quiet part is getting loud: Dan Snyder’s NFL billionaires club wants him out. Forever.

Charles Robinson
·NFL columnist
·4 min read

Last May, an implied message was sent to Dan Snyder.

For months across NFL ownership suites, a straw-polling of sorts had been under way concerning the embattled Washington Commanders leader. Swirling overhead was a maelstrom of trouble and it was intensifying. A messy workplace investigation into Snyder and his franchise had embarrassed the league and put seemingly everyone under a microscope.

The NFL’s lawyers were neck deep in an effort to win a dismissal in a Snyder-sparked lawsuit from ousted Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden. And buzzing like a mosquito in the background: a Congressional oversight committee that was drawing up subpoenas that included commissioner Roger Goodell.

Right in the middle of it, the USA Today headline dropped on May 21.

“Daniel Snyder’s issues force other NFL owners to mull drastic options: ‘We are counting votes’”.

To outsiders, it was an eyebrow-raising moment. The story implied that the league’s power brokers were not just mulling a forced sale of Washington, but actually doing some high-level polling to see if enough juice existed to make Snyder go away.

“There’s growing frustration about the Washington situation and not over one issue, but over how much smoke there is,” an anonymous owner said in the report. “I think everybody’s getting tired of it.”

Finally, it seemed Snyder might have worn out his welcome in the billionaire club. The disgust was so thorough that ownership-level sources were anonymously affirming a sentiment that had been building for months, if not years: The group was done and Snyder needed to be pushed. Hard.

FILE - Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder listening to head coach Ron Rivera during a news conference at the team&#39;s NFL football training facility, in Ashburn, Va., Jan. 2, 2020. The Washington Commanders are denying the contents of a report by ESPN detailing Dan Snyder&#39;s efforts to influence other NFL owners and the league office to keep control of the team. In a statement sent to The Associated Press on Thursday, Oct. 13, a Commanders spokesperson called it &#x00201c;categorically untrue&#x00201d; and &#x00201c;clearly part of a well-funded, two-year campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.&#x00201d; (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
It doesn't sound like Dan Snyder is going to leave the NFL quietly. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

To some of those entrenched in the NFL’s executive offices, it was an inevitable act of delivering a message. Something had to be done, but the red-button option of nuking Snyder’s ownership remained unpalatable. But the threat? Why not? If there wasn’t enough courage to vote him out, surely there was the gumption to shove him and see what happened.

One league source privy to some of the NFL’s highest-level committee meetings saw the USA Today story in May and summed it up to Yahoo Sports: “I doubt there’s really a comfort level with voting him out. Owners don’t like the implications of forcing each other to sell. It’s a red line. Even in Dan’s case. But they can try to choke him out, definitely. Leak him out, just hoping he gives up and cashes out.”

In the months that have followed, that has been the quiet part that nobody across the league or in the NFL’s New York headquarters wanted to say out loud. A growing number of powerful owners, including some who have protected Snyder’s in the past, are pushing … shoving … leaking … and hoping for a white flag.

Everybody has known it for a while. Yet nobody of consequence in the NFL has been willing to say it on the record. That is, until Thursday’s lengthy ESPN report on Snyder, which detailed the Commanders' owner as a knives-out and cornered threat who is ready to wage war if he’s ousted. Following that report, which alleged Snyder has gone as far as hiring private investigators to collect dirt on Goodell and the group of owners, the Commanders said the quiet part.

“It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful,” a team spokesperson told The Athletic.

That’s an important assertion: Someone (or many someones) with deep pockets is trying to spike Dan Snyder out of the league.

That’s apparently the team’s one-sentence blanket denial of an extremely detailed and striking ESPN story. It’s up to the audience to determine the more compelling statement. Whatever the angle, it’s a confirmation that this mess with Snyder and the Commanders has graduated to the next plateau. Something along the lines of “They’re coming to get me and I’m not going.”

The red line remains. Nothing has changed about Snyder’s level of institutional knowledge when it comes to the league. Think of all the grease and grime that has been hosed into a drain across the NFL since 1999. Take a moment to recall all the top scandals of the past 23 years. Contemplate the backdoor deals that we’ve never heard about. Or the litany of private confidences that have been created between Snyder and any number of franchise owners and league executives.

We didn’t need an ESPN report to know that Snyder is a threat to the league’s underbelly. But now we’ve got it in more defined allegations. Not to mention a response from the team that moves this into a new phase.

Snyder is getting shoved by his fellow club owners. There’s nothing implied about it anymore. And it’s likely only a matter of time before he shoves back.

Latest Stories

  • Edmonton Oilers fans upset about absurd concession prices at Rogers Place

    Edmonton Oilers fans are not happy with the steep prices at the concession stands at Rogers Place this season.

  • 6 questions for Maple Leafs to answer this season

    Will John Tavares silence the haters? Can Auston Matthews do it again? Is this the year the curse ends? Here are six questions for Maple Leafs fans to ponder for the 2022-23 NHL season.

  • Nick Nurse says Juancho Hernangomez will be in the Raptors' rotation

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Hockey Canada announces CEO, entire board of directors will step aside

    Hockey Canada has announced its entire board of directors and its CEO will step aside as the organization confronts widespread criticism over how it handled an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2018 men's national junior team. In a media statement, the sports organization confirms that, effective immediately, chief executive officer Scott Smith is leaving. The statement says that an interim management committee will be put in place until a newly constituted board appoints a n

  • Calgary Flames seek to turn entertaining off-season into longer playoff run

    CALGARY — No NHL team lost more and gained more than the Calgary Flames after their most successful season in years. Newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri can bring offensive firepower and other intangibles to compensate for departed wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Will they? Masterful wheeling and dealing in the off-season does not guarantee a championship, Calgary's general manager cautioned. "This idea of winning in the summer is a load of crap I think," Brad Treliving sai

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • Matty Beniers's preseason derails the Owen Power for Calder train

    Matty Beniers' performances for Seattle in preseason has many NHL fans reassessing their picks for rookie of the year, which largely had Buffalo's Owen Power winning the Calder Trophy.&nbsp;

  • DeRozan leads Bulls in 115-98 pre-season win over Raptors

    TORONTO — A busy and competitive summer has Canadian Dalano Banton more confident and comfortable in his second Toronto Raptors training camp. The 22-year-old from the Toronto neighbourhood of Rexdale scored 11 points and was as impressive on defence in his 17 minutes in the Raptors 115-98 pre-season loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. After the Raptors early exit from the playoffs, Banton played in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas and for Canada at the FIBA AmeriCup in Brazil and worked out

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • NHL tanking rankings: Who's in prime position to secure Connor Bedard?

    With an elite talent like Connor Bedard ready to be plucked with the first overall pick, this year's race to the NHL's basement holds more intrigue than ever.

  • HFX Wanderers FC fire coach Stephen Hart, who has led CPL team since inception

    HALIFAX — HFX Wanderers FC have fired Stephen Hart, the Canadian Premier League team's first and only coach, in the wake of an 8-15-5 season The Halifax side finished seventh in the eight-team league this year. “I met with Stephen yesterday and informed him that I felt it was time for new leadership at our football club," Derek Martin, the club's founder and president, said in a statement. “Stephen handled this conversation with the same class and dignity he has displayed while representing our

  • Stampeders, Tiger-Cats clash in CFL game crucial to their playoff goals

    CALGARY — Playoff intrigue permeates Friday's game between the Calgary Stampeders and visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats. With three games remaining in the CFL's regular season, the Stampeders and B.C. Lions (both 10-5) are neck and neck down the stretch for second in the West Division and the right to host the division semifinal. Hamilton (5-10) needs to get ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-10) to avoid losing an East Division playoff spot to a crossover team from the West. "It's not technica

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Toronto Arrows sign New Zealand-born hooker Gene Syminton

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed New Zealand-born hooker Gene Syminton for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. The 25-year-old arrives from New Zealand's Hawke’s Bay, for whom he played in the National Provincial Championship. "Gene is a tough and gritty hooker who leads from the front and will bring physicality to our front row,” Arrows COO and GM Mark Winokur said in a statement. "He’s a no-nonsense player who will fit in well with our culture on and off the field, and we are very exci

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • Canadian women look to extend winning streak against World Cup-bound Morocco

    Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco's modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women's Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women's Coach in 2018. "You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it

  • Canada's Dalton Kellett announces he's leaving AJ Foyt Racing

    Canada's Dalton Kellett says he's leaving AJ Foyt Racing. The 29-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., made the announcement over social media on Tuesday morning. Kellett debuted on the IndyCar Series for Foyt in 2020 and became the team's veteran driver this past season. "This is not a conclusion I came to lightly, as both the team and I have dedicated time and effort to putting together a program for 2023," said Kellett on his verified Instagram account. "However, at this point, it isn't the right