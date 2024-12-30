The Playlist: Week 10 fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and start/sit advice

Scotty Pippen Jr. is fully on the fantasy basketball radar with Ja Morant battling a shoulder injury. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Welcome to The Playlist: my weekly column that lets you know who and what to play — when it comes to music in my rotation — for the upcoming week in fantasy basketball.

Each week, you'll see a compilation of the pickups you need to make, a quick look at the schedule and lineup notes (who's in and out of rotations).

Press play and shuffle through the latest fantasy basketball info.

Who should fantasy basketball managers be adding and plugging into their lineups this week?

🏀 Week 9 Wrap Up

The Lakers traded D’Angelo Russell and three second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.

The Kings fired HC Mike Brown and have lost six straight games

Kawhi Leonard is eyeing a return on January 4

Luka Dončić (calf) will be re-evaluated in at least one month

🥇Top Players in Week 9

Points leagues: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (250.2 fantasy points)

9-category leagues: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

🎧 Who's in My Rotation: Waiver Pickups

Players who should be rostered in all leagues under 50%:

De’Andre Hunter, Gradey Dick, Rui Hachimura, Alex Sarr, Yves Missi, Malcolm Brogdon, Malik Beasley and Andrew Nembhard.

Players to be added this week under 40% rostered:

Scotty Pippen Jr. - PG/SG, Memphis Grizzlies (34% )

One of the most valuable backups in fantasy basketball should be added to all leagues again, with Ja Morant day-to-day with a shoulder injury. With Morant off the floor, Pippen Jr. is averaging 15 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.7 stocks and 34 fantasy points per game this season. He’s also been efficient as a starter, shooting 53% from the field and 40% from 3.

Spencer Dinwiddie - PG/SG, Dallas Mavericks (21%)

With Dončić out for at least a month, Dinwiddie rejoins the Mavs starting unit. He’s been a proven streaming option when seeing an increased workload, averaging 17 points, 4.7 boards and 5.7 dimes as a starter this season. For those in 9-cat leagues, his FG% might be a slight hindrance, but the counting stats are worth the slight dip in that area. Quentin Grimes (19%) is the next best option if Dinwiddie is unavailable. Grimes also gets a boost because Naji Marshall was suspended for three games for his minor scuffle with Jusuf Nurkić.

Scoot Henderson - PG, Portland Trail Blazers (30%)

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for the second-year pro, but he’s in a nice groove over the past week. He’s averaging 17/3/6 with almost 3 steals per game in his last three contests and while I’ll always prefer Henderson in points leagues over 9-cat, he’s been effective in both formats — ranking 39th in 9-cat and 51st in points leagues. The stock numbers and efficient shooting are rarities for Scoot, so fantasy managers should ride the wave while he’s hot.

Top Streaming Options

Early-to-mid week, Monday-Thursday:

Derrick Jones Jr. - SF/PF, Los Angeles Clippers (11%)

DJJ some short-term stream appeal with the Clippers playing a Monday-Tuesday back-to-back against the Pelicans and Spurs. The Clippers also play on a six-game slate on Thursday versus the Thunder. That’s three games with one transaction before Kawhi Leonard’s potential return on Saturday. Jones Jr. will be an asset for fantasy managers needing steals, points and 3s. Kris Dunn (10%) is a deep league option if DJJ was scooped up.

Peyton Watson - SF/PF, Denver Nuggets (5%)

The Nuggets face the Jazz on Monday and the Hawks on Wednesday, which is a good opportunity for Watson. Aaron Gordon (calf) will miss at least two more games. Watson’s scoring has been hit-or-miss lately, but he’s been a steady contributor for stocks in 9-cat leagues.

Kelly Oubre Jr. - SG/SF, Philadelphia 76ers (34%)

The Sixers have a nice schedule in Week 10, starting with the Trail Blazers on Monday and a back-to-back against the Warriors and Kings on Wednesday and Thursday. Joel Embiid and Paul George will likely sit one of those games, so Oubre is another player for whom one transaction can cover multiple games. His scoring has slowed with everyone healthy, but he’s still getting enough counting stats to be added in 12-team points and 9-cat leagues.

Mid-to-late week, Thursday- Sunday:

Dalton Knecht - SG/SF, Los Angeles Lakers (17%)

The Lakers play three games in four nights from Thursday to Sunday, with matchups against the Blazers, Hawks and Rockets. With Russell gone, Knecht could move into the top option off the bench. He’s played well in his last two outings, averaging 15 points, five boards and 1.5 3s in 29 minutes of action.

Luguentz Dort- SG/SF, Oklahoma City Thunder (22%)

Dort will be an option in 12-team leagues because one transaction can get three games in the backend of the week. The Thunder have tough sledding against the Clippers, Knicks and Celtics, but Dort is always a threat to generate steals and has been a top-100 player for the season.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - SG/SF, Orlando Magic (26%)

The Magic play three games against the Pistons, Raptors and Jazz on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday this week. Caldwell-Pope is a better option for 9-cat leagues, but he’ll be worth streaming as the Magic are missing several key players. Caldwell-Pope has been a good source of 3s and stocks over the past two weeks. We could see an uptick in scoring with Jalen Suggs leaving Sunday’s game with a wrist injury.

🗓️ Schedule Highlights

Week 10 is a favorable week to stream from waivers, with no slate exceeding nine games. Set your lineups early on New Year's Eve (December 31), as games will start as early as 3 PM ET.

Here’s the list of the total number of games played this week:

Daily schedule: Monday (7), Tuesday (6), Wednesday (8), Thursday (6), Friday (9), Saturday (9) and Sunday (6)

Teams I’d avoid streaming players from are the Phoenix Suns. They only play two games on Tuesday and Saturday. Looking ahead to Week 11, if you happen to have transactions left at the end of Week 10, pick up players like Royce O’Neale because the Suns are the only team to play five games next week.

Here’s the rest of the team's number of games played:

13 teams play four games: 4 Games: 76ers, Cavaliers, Celtics, Clippers, Jazz, Kings, Knicks, Lakers, Nuggets, Pelicans, Thunder, Warriors and Wizards

16 teams play three games: Bulls, Grizzlies, Hawks, Heat, Hornets, Magic, Mavericks, Nets, Pacers, Pistons, Raptors, Rockets, Spurs, Timberwolves and Trail Blazers

1 team plays two games: Suns

The back-to-back schedule can be found below:

Monday/Tuesday: Cavs and Clippers

Tuesday/Wednesday: Raptors

Wednesday/Thursday: 76ers, Heat and Nets

Thursday/Friday: Celtics, Lakers and Thunder

Friday/Saturday: Grizzlies, Hawks, Knicks, Nuggets, Pistons and Spurs

Saturday/Sunday: Jazz and Warriors

🚑 Injury Status

Latest injury reporting for all NBA teams

NBA Injury Report - Monday, December 30

🔄 Rotation Notes

Brooklyn Nets : The Nets don’t play until Wednesday, leaving three days for D’Lo to return to his former team. Keon Johnson (13%) was a popular streaming option in Week 9, but that could be short-lived after this trade and Cam Thomas' return on Sunday. Watch for Noah Clowney (17%) as one of the options to take over Finney-Smith’s minutes.

Charlotte Hornets: Vasilije Micić’s (6%) stock is up for Monday, as the Hornets are missing two of their best players, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. It’s likely a one-game stream, though, as the Hornets have three days off before playing again on Friday against the Pistons.

Golden State Warriors : At 65% rostered, Trayce Jackson-Davis has played exceptionally well for fantasy managers since the Warriors acquired Dennis Schröder. Over his last five games, the big man has averaged 14 points, 9 boards, 3 assists and 3 steals, with a high FG%. Add him to leagues of 10 or fewer teams.

New Orleans Pelicans : Zion Williamson is doing light contact drills at practice, which is good news for fantasy managers who have had him on the shelf since November 6. He’s still without a timetable, but a return looks imminent.

Orlando Magic : The official NBA injury report lists Paolo Banchero as “return to competition, reconditioning,” so he’s likely nearing a return to the lineup. If a Banchero manager is struggling in the standings, get those trade offers in before he returns.

Washington Wizards: Justin Champagnie (21%) is an interesting play because while he’s coming off a career-high 31 points on Saturday, Kuzma returning to the lineup likely dampens his streaming potential.

