Opening night of the NFL Draft was equal parts absurd and successful

Brandon Aiyuk, second from right, is congratulated during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft after being selected by the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

In normal times, the NFL Draft is the perfect made-for-television event, the inevitable byproduct of a made-for-television league. It’s a spectacle that also serves as the unofficial end of the peak of transaction season, giving fans a fuller picture of the league’s landscape for the upcoming season.

These aren’t normal times, however.

The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the NFL to leave Las Vegas and host a virtual draft for the first time in its history, forcing teams to adapt their pre-draft strategies on the fly, while fans had to abandon or adjust to all the little conventions that make the annual player selection event — which, if you think about it, should be a dull affair — into must-watch content.

Leading up to Thursday’s opening round, the potential for disaster appeared almost certain. Monday’s mock run was reportedly littered with errors, with executives being kicked off the call, or forgetting to mute their mics, the personification of the “OK Boomer” meme itself. This isn’t to say that it should’ve been an impossible task. The WNBA executed their draft flawlessly last week, with an average of over 385,000 viewers as Sabrina Ionescu, much like Joe Burrow on Thursday, received her long-awaited coronation as the top pick.

It’s a testament to the NFL’s dedication to perfecting their properties as made-for-TV products and ESPN’s own production crew (more on that below) that the night went out with nary a problem, and despite an opening half-hour that threatened to derail the proceedings entirely, Thursday night was equal parts absurd and successful as a viewing experience.

Again, it wasn’t perfect. ESPN opened its broadcast with a drab speech from commissioner Roger Goodell, followed by a monotonous Peyton Manning monologue interspersed over a montage of first responders, health-care workers and grocery store employees, then proceeded into a virtual national anthem. The league’s commitment to forced patriotism was on full display and it was a deeply uncomfortable experience, to turn the pandemic into another artificial display of subservience to the military.

Joe Burrow was taken first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals, following his outstanding 2019 season at LSU. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Burrow was considered to be a consensus first overall pick and despite it being revealed that he received confirmation from the Bengals on Wednesday, the build-up to the first pick took seemingly forever, in a similar fashion to Jim Gray peppering LeBron James with needless questions before “The Decision” 10 summers ago. After Burrow was selected, the draft ran seamlessly, with teams getting their picks in. And for the first time in weeks, all the things that make the NFL Draft special became readily apparent.

Leading up to Thursday, it was difficult to conjure the same level of excitement as previous years, in large part due to the uncertainty the pandemic created. Despite outstanding depth and talent at the skill positions this year, it’s admittedly tough to be freely enthusiastic about, say, Henry Ruggs’ field-tilting speed when it remains unclear when this bumper crop of players will ever get to showcase their talent again.

In the absence of live sports, parsing through scouting reports felt especially meaningless. Football terminology — by design — is uninviting to begin with. There’s only so many long-winded ways to call someone fast without it coming off as needlessly pedantic. So, forgive me for glossing over the finer points of route-running this year, or if your new favourite player is better suited as a three technique as opposed to a five technique, when the goal of these unprecedented times merely feels like survival.

There was also a concern about the traditions we’d lose in the absence of a conventional draft. Fans of all denominations booing Goodell into oblivion. Jets fans roasting their own pick. Telling — or rather, demanding — your friends in the group chat to mute reporters on Twitter who are tipping picks. Speculating about who’s going next with your friends in real-time. All of these small conventions that make the draft fun stood to be threatened. And yet, the spirit of what makes the draft fun was largely intact.

During a failed attempt at self-awareness, Goodell, who was easily the most awkward major player of the entire evening, invited fans to boo him, as per custom. What Goodell obviously failed to realize is that it’s not his title as commissioner that fans are booing necessarily, rather his constant performance as a marionette who serves to string along the select interests of the NFL’s 32 owners.

If the commissioner’s main objective on draft night is to facilitate a flawless player selection event, then Goodell should receive top marks, opening hour aside, as the picks came flying in after Burrow went off the board and despite an obvious lack of charisma, the commissioner did his best to relax and enjoy the night.

Although the world we live in now lacks a sense of normalcy and stability, for one night, the NFL Draft provided a glimpse back into the old world. Jets fans complained online about what appeared to be a sensible pick (Mekhi Becton, No. 11), the Raiders selected the fastest player in the draft in Ruggs, prompting several people, myself included, to parrot the same Al Davis joke. The group chat speculated endlessly and I missed about 200 messages between picks No. 15-23 while taking notes.

It’s hard to envision what the world will look like when we’re allowed to interact with people in groups regularly again, and the absence of players taking the stage for the staged meet-and-greet with their jersey was perhaps the most striking difference. It appears that players staging their own parties is here to stay, and it’s hard to argue otherwise. Going through the biggest night of your life in the comfort of your own home with your loved ones seems like an ideal scenario, and a host of players seemed relieved to be surrounded in comfort on an evening wrought with anxiety, speculation and constantly changing information.

After the Chiefs selected LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (a banner night for the 2019 Tigers, one of college’s all-time great teams) with the final pick of the evening, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt immediately marvelled at the broadcast team running a flawless event. There were no errors, no “OK Boomer” moments, no Zoom calls distorted, no signal shortages. It’s a testament to their organization, resolve, and dedication to coverage that made what appeared to be an impossible task, possible. Whether broadcasters should be considered essential is an ethical debate for another day, but sometimes we forget that sports is merely entertainment, and the show went on due to their valiant efforts.

It was an absurd night at times, fitting for the absurd, unprecedented times we live in. Though it’s unclear when we’ll be able to see Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of this especially talented cohort take the field again, the NFL pulled off a successful opening night of the draft against all odds, a successful distraction in an unknown climate.

