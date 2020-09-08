The one certainty in college football this year: 'Financial carnage' will save coaching jobs

As college football has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry and head coaching salaries have rocketed into the orbit of $10 million per year, the sport’s annual job market has become its own sport.

A teeming industry has emerged the past two decades around the hiring of football coaches, with large-scale agencies developing divisions dedicated to college coaching. There’s rigorous competition among search firms competing to help out athletic departments. There are sub-industries tied to coach hiring dedicated to everything from social media consulting to the tax implications of contract buyouts.

The time of year casually referred to as “The Carousel” to those in the industry has become a rite of fall, and speculation, prognostication and analysis of that space has become as much a part of the sport’s chatter as polls, playoff debate and Heisman buzz.

When college football’s first power conference games kick off this week, there’s little certain about the 2020 season. No matter your coast (East or West), state (red or blue) and league (playing or not playing), one of the rare unifying assumptions of the 2020 football season is that the carousel will be ground to a virtual halt this season.

“I think the biggest single dynamic will be the financial carnage we’re about to go through,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick told Yahoo Sports. “I think that’ll have a major impact on people’s analysis.”

Of course, Swarbrick said that before the first job of the 2020 coaching season came open. That was Southern Miss on Monday, which parted ways with wholly unpopular and generally unsuccessful coach Jay Hopson. (Remember when Hopson tried to hire Art Briles and then criticized his president for not letting him? That’s never good for job security.)

The financial fallout at universities around the country, combined with an expectation of limited revenues from ticket sales, has left departments issuing furloughs and bracing for massive revenue losses. That’s among conferences that are both playing and on the sideline this fall.

Layoffs at powerful schools like Texas and Michigan combined with more than 100 sports being cut at colleges across the country, including 11 at Stanford, paint a bleak short-term picture for college athletics.

“I don’t see how an AD will be able to go to their president, no matter how much pressure is on the program, and justify the cost of some of these buyouts in the current climate,” said Drew Turner, vice president of Collegiate Sports Associates, an executive search and consulting firm that primarily works in college athletics.

In the past five years, an average of nearly 25 of the 130 FBS college football jobs have turned over each year. This year, a safe estimate will be somewhere around five.

The biggest impetus for job movement may end up bring retirements, with a high-end coach walking away after a season that promises to be filled with uncertainty. There are more than a half-dozen coaches over the age of 65, ranging from Ohio’s Frank Solich (75) to Kansas’ Les Miles (66) to FIU’s Butch Davis (68). “The only way the carousel starts this year is if some major coaches call it quits,” an industry source said.

The massive buyouts inherent to both firing and hiring loom as both untoward and tone deaf during COVID times. In this space every year, we attempt to break down the schools that could be looking to make changes each year and all the variables that could impact those decisions. To dive deep on decisions that won’t end up being made doesn’t feel right.

In normal times, we’d have analyzed the coaching futures at South Carolina, Vanderbilt, N.C. State, Oklahoma State, Illinois and Arizona in the Power Five. We’d have dug in on Tulsa, UConn, UTEP and South Alabama in the Group of Five. But these aren’t normal times, so it would take a player revolt – the reason we have been spying on Oklahoma State – or something grandiose to create movement.

