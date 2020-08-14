The omitted truth about India’s Independence

Men of the Royal Indian Navy stream through the streets in Bombay after burning a UK flag during anti-British demonstrations, on February 25, 1946. The flag carried in the foreground is that of the Congress party. The smaller flag near centre is the Muslim League flag. (AP Photo)

Everyone has heard the story of India’s freedom.

Anyone, anywhere in the world could tell you that the British left India because of the non-violent, Quit India movement led by Mahatma Gandhi.

That’s what we are taught in schools. I too believed in this, until I got interested in reading about one of our greatest actors, Utpal Dutt, who acted in over 200 memorable films like Golmaal. There was much more to Utpal Dutt than his silver screen avatar.

On December 27, 1965, Utpal Dutt was arrested by the Congress government of West Bengal under the Preventive Detention Act and detained for over seven months, as the Congress government feared that his play Kallol, which ran to packed houses at Calcutta's Minerva Theatre, might provoke anti-government protests in West Bengal.

Kallol was based on the Royal Indian Navy mutiny of 1946, which was the real reason why the British left India. And the Congress government didn’t want the common people to know this deliberately omitted fact because it would have busted the Congress’s story that we won freedom only because of Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent movement.

Justice PB Chakraborthy, the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court and the acting Governor of West Bengal, wrote: "When I was acting Governor, Lord Attlee, who had given us independence by withdrawing British rule from India, spent two days in the Governor's palace at Calcutta during his tour of India. At that time I had a prolonged discussion with him regarding the real factors that had led the British to quit India. My direct question to Attlee was that since Gandhi's Quit India movement had tapered off quite some time ago and in 1947 no such new compelling situation had arisen that would necessitate a hasty British departure, why did they leave?"

"In his reply Attlee cited, ‘the erosion of loyalty to the British crown among the Indian army and Navy personnel as a result of the military activities of Netaji’, as the main reason.

That's not all. Chakraborthy added: "Toward the end of our discussion I asked Attlee what was the extent of Gandhi's influence upon the British decision to quit India. Hearing this question, Attlee's lips became twisted in a sarcastic smile as he slowly chewed out the word, m-i-n-i-m-a-l!"

To understand the significance of Attlee's assertion, we have to go back in time to 1945. The Second World War had ended. The Allied forces, led by Britain and the United States, had won. The Axis powers, led by Hitler's Germany, had been vanquished.

The British economy was in big recession to the extent that it didn’t have money to provide for basic facilities to the Royal Army in India.

At the same time, in August 1945, Subhash Chandra Bose had reportedly died, while he collaborated with the Japanese and Hitler to fight the British. After the Second World War was over, three of the top officers of the Indian National Army – General Shah Nawaz Khan (Muslim), Colonel Prem Sehgal (Hindu) and Colonel Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon (Sikh) were put on public trial at the Red Fort in Delhi.

Due to the sympathy toward Netaji and the INA, there was an instant and large outpouring of passion and patriotism amongst Indians. These stories were being shared via wireless sets and through media on ships, where the sailors who were being given bad treatment and lack of proper service facilities, got inspired to go out and join together in a strike and rebel against the government.

Official British military intelligence reports in 1946 indicated that the Indian soldiers were inflamed and could not be relied upon to obey their British officers. There were only 40,000 British troops in India at the time. Most were eager to go home and in no mood to fight the 2.5 million battle-hardened Indian soldiers who were being demobilised.

In January 1946, due to slow demobilisation and poor conditions of service following the end of World War II, cadres in the Royal Air Force went on a series of demonstrations and strikes at several dozen Royal Air Force stations.

As these incidents involved refusals to obey orders they technically constituted a form of ‘mutiny’. The ‘mutiny’ began at Karachi (RAF Drigh Road) and later spread to involve nearly 50,000 men over 60 RAF stations in India and Ceylon, including the then-largest RAF base at Kanpur.

