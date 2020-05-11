'The Office' Reunites For Zoom Wedding On John Krasinski's 'Some Good News'

This was not just another day at the office for true love. It was a day at “The Office” for one lucky Maryland couple.

“The Office” fans Susan and John were married by “Office” star John Krasinski, whose former castmates joined them online in a full-blown reunion of the 2005-2013 sitcom. They somewhat recreated their characters’ dancing down the aisle at Jim and Pam’s wedding in Season 6. Props to actor Rainn Wilson (Dwight) for busting out his accidental knockout kick from the fictional big day.

The event was recorded over Zoom and shared on “Some Good News,” Krasinski’s weekly YouTube show that he’s been hosting throughout the coronavirus pandemic. (Fast forward to the 7:15 mark below.)

Clearly, it wasn’t just any wedding ceremony, as it managed to get people in love hitched and reunite stars from one of TV’s beloved workplace comedies.

“Let’s be honest, how does it get better than that?” Krasinski said.

Heck, any of us would have a wedding just to have Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Angela Kinsey, Ellie Kemper, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Ed Helms, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez and Creed Bratton crash it.

The bride and groom got Krasinski’s attention by recreating the scene where Jim proposes to Pam at a gas station.

“There’s only one way out of this wedding,” Krasinski said on “Some Good News.” “And Susan and John, because you elegantly ripped off our proposal, I think it’s only fitting that you rip off the wedding too.”

Here are the scenes of Pam and Jim’s proposal and wedding from “The Office.”

