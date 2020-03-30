'The Office' reunion: John Krasinski launches online TV show with Steve Carell as his first guest

John Krasinski on his new web show SGN (Credit: YouTube)

With movie shoots postponed and cinema releases kiboshed, Hollywood stars are reacting in different ways to the coronavirus lockdown.

And actor and director John Krasinski is being more industrious than most, by launching a new YouTube show called Some Good News.

Using some pretty lo-fi graphics – and armed with good news stories from his social media followers – The Office star and director of A Quiet Place presented and posted the first of his shows yesterday.

It featured coverage of the celebration of health workers around the world last week, as well as other cockle-warming moments that have emerged in spite of the global health crisis being caused by COVID-19.

Carell and Krasinski (Credit: YouTube)

Impressively for a first show, it also featured a slot on the 15th anniversary of the US version of The Office, hauling in a top-drawer celebrity guest in Steve Carell, Krasinski's co-star on the long-running sitcom.

The pair reminisced about the series, which first aired on March 24, 2005, and ran for nine series and 201 episodes, taking Krasinski from his job waiting tables to worldwide stardom.

“Some of the most fun memories, personally or professionally, are intertwined and connected with that show,” said Carell.

“Without a doubt. Listen I know everyone’s talking about a reunion, hopefully one day, we just get to reunite as people. And just all get to say hi,” added Krasinski.

“I really think you’re going to make something of yourself,” Carell joked.

Since The Office kick-started Krasinski's on-screen career, he's since moved into writing and directing, penning hit sci-fi thriller A Quiet Place for Netflix.

The movie's sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, managed to squeeze in its world premiere in New York on March 8, before the city – and much of the world – went into lockdown in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Paramount had planned to release the movie in late March, but it's now been postponed, with the intent to release it later this year.