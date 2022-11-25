The No. 1 best-selling pillows on Amazon are on sale for just $29.99 for Black Friday: 'I slept so good that I didn’t hear the baby crying'

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're having trouble sleeping at night, it can be hard to narrow down the reason. Is your mattress too hard? Is your comforter too hot? If you suspect your pillows may be to blame, today is your lucky day. Some of the best pillows on Amazon just went on super sale!

Beckham Hotel Collection is a top-rated brand on Amazon that shoppers love for their luxury, "hotel quality" linens. From sheets and mattress pads to pillows and comforters, almost all of the brand's products have thousands of positive reviews.

The pillows, in particular, are a super popular pick with Amazon shoppers. Both the Queen Size Set and the King Size Set have thousands of ratings and are No. 1 best sellers.

And here's some exciting news if you do need new pillows – the Queen Size pillows are on sale right now. For a limited time only, you can score two Queen Size pillows for $29.99 when you apply the on-site coupon.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2, $29.99 with on-site coupon (Orig. $49.99)

$29.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Given that these are among the best pillows on Amazon, it shouldn't be surprising that both the Queen Size Set and the King Size Set have a 4.4 out of 5-star rating.

One new parent raved about the pillows writing, "The Today Show recommended these pillows. In a haze, I swiped to make my purchase. I literally hit the pillow and was out before our newest addition was asleep. Apparently, I slept so good that night that I didn’t hear the baby crying or hear my husband up with her. Hands down – the best pillow!!"

Another satisfied sleeper commented, "So happy I ordered these pillows! They are the perfect combo of soft and firm. I have been sleeping better and waking with less soreness in my neck. I was previously sleeping with a memory foam pillow that was just way too firm. This is so much better!"

It's not often that top-rated products like these go on sale on Amazon, so don't wait to place your order.

If you liked this story, check out this best-selling lip balm that instantly soothes dry lips.

More from In The Know:

Amazon shoppers swear this seat cushion makes sitting in airplane seats more comfortable: 'Gave me the comfort and support I needed'

This is the 1 denim style you're going to see everywhere this fall and winter

Every single item in the Le Creuset Indigo collection is on sale at Williams Sonoma — prices are up to $130 off!

There's a new Echo Dot dropping on Amazon tomorrow, and yes, it's the best one yet

The post These No. 1 best-selling pillows are finally on sale at Amazon: ‘I slept so good that I didn’t hear the baby crying’ appeared first on In The Know.