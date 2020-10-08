The NHL's top storylines heading into an unprecedented free-agent period

There is no roadmap to the NHL’s free-agent period in 2020. With revenues down and the salary cap remaining flat, every team is facing its unique set of circumstances and must adjust their plans and ambitions accordingly.

Two things are for sure: it’s not an overly advantageous turn to be a free agent, and it is not a good time to be looking to move out money, either. However, something about free agency always seems to make owners a little less cap-strapped than they were claiming before, which bodes well for those looking to make a splash.

It could be dull. It could be bonkers. We’ll see.

But here’s what everyone will be talking about when the free-agent period opens in the middle of October for the first time ever.

Does Pietrangelo stay home?

Without question, the most valuable asset scheduled for the block is St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. This is a player who earned legendary status with the franchise by leading it to its first Stanley Cup two springs ago, but the relationship between the captain and the club has soured for reasons that aren’t completely understood. It’s believed that Pietrangelo’s gripes are mainly centred around the bonus structure, or lack thereof, tied to a maximum-term extension tabled by the club. However it seems the friction between the two negotiating parties began long before getting down to brass tax on the framework of a new deal.

The same money that would be out there for Pietrangelo under normal circumstances just might not be there this summer. But there are a handful of teams that will try to tempt the 30-year-old star right-shot defender with all that they can. The Vegas Golden Knights have come to the fore in recent weeks, but might have to pay an exorbitant price to move Marc-Andre Fleury to free up the cap space to sign Pietrangelo. It’s also expected that the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins will be involved, but those franchises face some challenges as well.

St. Louis will surely work to the final moment to keep Pietrangelo, who has put down roots in St. Louis. But being so close to free agency now, it seems certain the Blues captain will listen to what’s out there.

What does Hall want?

Taylor Hall has one of the single weirdest NHL careers going. Part of the most infamous one-for-one trades ever completed, It took the former No. 1 overall draft selection’s own outlying MVP performance for him to earn his first (brief) sniff of the postseason for the first time in his eighth season in the league. Since that personal best campaign, Hall missed significant time with injury one season and the next he was traded from his second NHL franchise, the New Jersey Devils, to his third, the Arizona Coyotes.

It seemed there was something there for Hall in Arizona, which stuck around in the bubble for one round after upsetting the Nashville Predators. However with a new general manager coming in, and the mandate to tear down with the financial situation being what it is, Hall is once again being pushed out the door.

Beyond what it’s meant for Pietrangelo, the circumstances have simply crushed Hall’s earning potential. But while it’s obviously a situation that’s less than ideal, it actually might help simplify things for Hall, who can just prioritize what’s best for his hockey career.

Does that mean chasing as much money as possible? Maybe it does. But it’s also possible that the situation encourages him to sign on with a winner, where he can re-establish his value while playing some truly meaningful games for the first time in his career.

Options galore

The free-agent crop isn’t limited to two stars in Pietrangelo and Hall — this class is super deep. Mike Hoffman, Torey Krug, Evgeni Dadonov, Sami Vatanen, T.J. Brodie, Travis Hamonic and Tyler Toffoli are just a few of the names that will be available when free agency officially begins.

What makes it even more competitive for teams and an uncertain for players stepping into the open market is that there’s a rush of restricted free agents that have been cut loose and added to the pool of players looking to nail down their next contract.

Anthony Duclair, Vinnie Hinostroza, Dominik Kahun, Andreas Athanasiou, Matt Benning, Troy Stecher, Nick Cousins, and Mark Jankowski are just a few of the names who did not receive a qualifying offer from their clubs, and who will most certainly attract attention and dollars in the open market.

Story continues