The NFL draft prospect you'll want to check out this weekend

College football is ... back?

It certainly doesn’t feel like a celebration for the sport that has seen multiple conference opt not to play this fall and a few more that appear to be hanging in the balance, prone to daily and weekly variations in the COVID-19 pandemic.

But alas, there is football this weekend. Austin Peay is taking on Central Arkansas in Montgomery, Ala. on Saturday, and truth be told neither school is considered a football-prospect factory.

Austin Peay last produced an NFL draft pick back in 1996, and its school last had one of its graduates play in the NFL in 2004. Central Arkansas has been slightly more fruitful in both regards, producing five Day 3 draft picks since 2010 (including current Colts CB Tremon Smith) and undrafted Colts S George Odum.

But this matchup features a player who could be the highest-drafted player from either school in many years — and perhaps ever.

Central Arkansas CB Robert Rochell is an intriguing prospect who offers good length and really good athleticism. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, who listed Rochell on his annual “Freaks” list, the cornerback reportedly has run a 4.38-second 40-yard dash (which puts him in the top 15th percentile at the position among combine testing) and a 3.89 short shuttle, which is in the top fifth percentile.

View photos Central Arkansas CB Robert Rochell is a legitimate NFL prospect who has nine picks over the past two seasons. (Courtesy of UCA) More

In addition to that, Rochell is believed to be incredibly explosive, too. His reported broad-jump best of 11-foot-8 would put Rochell in rare combine air — only Byron Jones (12-foot-3), and Obi Melifonwu and Juan Thornhill (11-foot-9) have ever put up better numbers in Indy. Additionally, Rochell’s reported 60-yard shuttle time of 10.98 would be close to a combine record as well.

Rochell was a star a year ago when he intercepted five passes and broke up 18 more pass attempts, earning him first-team All-America mention by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCS). Over his past two seasons combined, Rochell has intercepted nine passes total and broken up 28 more.

In addition to a solid performance against Hawaii last season (where PFF charted him as allowing two passes for 14 yards), Rochell also stood tall in the opener against a good Western Kentucky team, intercepting a pass, deflecting two more and making seven tackles. He also allowed only one reception (a 9-yard TD) against WKU on five pass attempts, per PFF.

What NFL scouts need to see from Rochell

Scouts are still seeking a verified height and weight for Rochell, however. Listed on the team’s roster at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, some NFL teams believe that he could be closer to 6-foot and be as many as 15-20 pounds lighter, barring any recent weight gain.

Even still, Rochell profiles as a press corner at the next level with the upside to be a starting outside defender. He remains raw, having only switched over from the offensive side of the ball during his redshirt season of 2016, and UCA’s level of competition has only afforded a handful of FBS matchups the past few seasons.

View photos UCA's Robert Rochell has displayed some fascinating ball skills the past two seasons. (Courtesy of UCA) More

But being the ballhawk he has been the past two years, with plus length and athleticism, has put him squarely on scouts’ radars. His summer grades fell around the fifth-round range, and Rochell will have more chances to improve that with the Bears aggressively retooling their 2020 schedule.