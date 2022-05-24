The NFL called Brian Flores' lawsuit 'without merit.' Its actions since suggest the opposite

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shalise Manza Young
·Yahoo Sports Columnist
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brian Flores
    Brian Flores
    American football coach

I am not now, nor have I ever been, a lawyer. No interest.

But I do have a love for words and language, so I'm pretty sure I know what the phrase "without merit" means.

The question is: Does the NFL?

Within moments of Brian Flores filing his landmark civil suit against the league and its teams alleging years of racial discrimination in hiring practices, the NFL sent an email blast to every media member in its address book, a three-sentence statement that ended by claiming Flores' suit is "without merit."

I'm a firm believer in taking people at their actions, not their words. It's easy to say pretty much anything, but it's what you do — from how you treat others to how you spend your money to where you devote your time — where true intentions can be found.

On February 1, the NFL said "without merit."

In the months since, the NFL's actions have said "Brian Flores is right, even non-football fans are paying attention and we have to at least make it look like we want to make things better."

The "ah, spit, we in trouble" actions continued apace on Tuesday, when the league sent out an email announcing a new initiative to increase the number of non-white medical trainers at team facilities. The NFL, NFL Physicians Society, and Professional Football Athletic Trainer Society are partnering with four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) medical schools to provide students with opportunities to complete a medical rotation with the training staff of member clubs.

Only eight teams are taking part, and will get two residents each for the coming season. It's expected the program will expand in 2023, though how many more teams will take part isn't specified.

In light of the NFL's actions the past few months, Brian Flores' lawsuit sure seems to have merit. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
In light of the NFL's actions the past few months, Brian Flores' lawsuit sure seems to have merit. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

It's a way to help "increase and diversify the pipeline" of non-white students interested in pro sports medicine. Currently, 86 percent of NFL Physicians Society members identify as white, though the athletic trainers group is more diverse.

The program to help diversify medical staffs follows behind commissioner Roger Goodell's declaration in late March that every team is now required to add a low-level offensive assistant to its staff, and that person must be either non-white or a woman. Three-quarters of the 40 head coaching hires from 2016-2021 came from the offensive side of the ball, and in 2021 there were just five non-white offensive coordinators in the league.

There's also the current Coach and Front Office Accelerator in Atlanta, where all teams were invited to choose one non-white or female front office personnel member and assistant coach to go to the owners meetings for "leadership development and sessions on the business of football...[and to] engage in candid discussions on how to take the next step in becoming a coach or front office executive." The owners meetings' also yielded news Tuesday of an expansion of the Rooney Rule to include the quarterback coach position.

That tweak and the accelerator program are typical NFL ideas: good in theory, but in practice ... well, we'll see. The Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy is one of the coaches who was chosen to attend — does Bieniemy really need lessons on leadership and face time with team owners? No one has had more interviews over the last few years than Bieniemy, and no one has a better resume.

A couple of teams didn't even nominate two people to attend, which makes one wonder if they either a) don't care to help their own people or b) don't have non-white front-office personnel or coaches they intend on letting climb their internal ladder even a little bit. Plus, owners weren't required to take part. You'd think they all have someone in their ear saying that because of Flores' lawsuit they should do the bare minimum and go, but these are NFL owners we're talking about.

This also isn't the first time the league has supported a symposium with a similar aim. Those didn't have staying power, nor did they much help: In 2021 there were as many Black head coaches (three) as white coordinators named Shane (Steichen in Philadelphia, Waldron in Seattle and Bowen in Tennessee).

Also notable in the accelerator program and offensive assistant initiative: The NFL intentionally uses the nebulous term "diverse." As we've seen in recent years, teams increasingly have no problems hiring white women to front office roles, and nearly all of the female assistant coaches are also white.

The NFL's problem remains hiring Black people for leadership roles, specifically Black men.

At the end of the day, if two young HBCU-educated medical students get the chance to become team physicians, and even one Black coach at this week's accelerator becomes a head coach in a year or two, those programs will have done something.

But the NFL said Flores' suit was without merit.

Its actions since prove the suit is anything but.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Penguins F Bryan Rust fine with taking a discount to stay

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust felt he deserved a raise. He just didn't necessarily want one so big it would jeopardize his chances of staying in Pittsburgh. Sure the versatile Pittsburgh Penguins forward had a sense of what his worth would have been on the open market. Ultimately, however, staying in the place where he met his wife, had his son and won two Stanley Cups trumped whatever curiosity he might have felt about exploring his options elsewhere. If that means the six-year deal worth $5.125

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • HFX Wanderers looking forward to Toronto FC test in Canadian Championship play

    HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Connor McDavid having career season yet won't win Hart Trophy

    On the latest edition of Zone Time, Julian and crew ask if Connor McDavid should win the Hart Trophy over Auston Matthews because of his playoffs performances, or is it juts simply the case that the Maple Leafs star was more valuable to his team in the regular reason, despite the disappointing loss to Tampa.&nbsp;

  • Flames, Oilers want to continue goal outburst, limit each other more in Game 2

    CALGARY — After a stunning bonanza of goals in their series opener, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are plotting how to limit each other's output in Friday's second game. Easier said than done with each side boasting the most prolific scorers in the NHL. A combined 15 goals in Calgary's 9-6 win in Game 1 at the Saddledome made for a wild start to their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal. Following Friday's Game 2 in Calgary, the series heads to Edmonton for Sunday's Game 3 and Tue

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Canada's under-18 women's hockey team reboots for long-awaited world championship

    CALGARY — After a cancellation and a delay, Canada's top young female hockey talent starts preparing to finally step on the world stage. A selection camp of 40 players opened Tuesday in Calgary to choose the Canadian team for the 2022 women's under-18 team championship June 6-13 in Madison and Middleton, Wis. The tournament was relocated from Linkoping and Mjolby, Sweden, and rescheduled from January when it was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 women's under-18 championship