The NFL's overtime rules are fine the way they are. Don't change them

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shalise Manza Young
·Yahoo Sports Columnist
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Josh Allen
    Josh Allen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Patrick Mahomes
    Patrick Mahomes
    American football player

In the wake of arguably the most thrilling divisional-round playoff game in NFL history, social media was filled with fans advocating for another change to league overtime rules.

On Monday morning it was more of the same, with fellow sports media folk that I respect — including my Georgia peach of a colleague, Jay Busbee — posting links to stories they'd written declaring it was time for more tweaks.

As much as I respect all of them, they are wrong.

The NFL overtime rules, as they are, work just fine.

I get it. The finals minutes of Chiefs-Bills were amazing. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen combined for 260 passing yards in the fourth quarter alone. I was so amazed by Allen's gorgeous, 19-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis with seconds left in regulation that I jumped off my couch and shouted expletives of awe (hint: they rhyme with "moly ducking spit") so loudly I worried I was going to wake my young daughters.

Two young quarterbacks, one who had already established himself by way of an MVP award and Super Bowl win, and the other who proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that his 2020 progress was not a fluke and indeed he is every bit the fearless playmaker. An edge-of-your-seat game that capped an enthralling weekend, meeting and then exceeding its three predecessors.

I get it. 

But it had to end. Someone had to win. 

Anyone who has played football at any level loves to talk about it being the "ultimate team game." 

Aaron Rodgers didn't get an extra possession to make up for his team's embarrassing special teams play on Saturday night. The Tennessee Titans defense didn't get another free shot at Joe Burrow after Ryan Tannehill's third interception.

Teams win. Teams lose.

Allen walked off the field with 13 seconds on the clock. Thirteen. 

Did the NFL&#39;s overtime rules screw Josh Allen and the Bills? No they didn&#39;t. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Did the NFL's overtime rules screw Josh Allen and the Bills? No they didn't. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Even with Mahomes as the opposing quarterback, it was almost impossible to believe that he'd get Kansas City in field goal range in that little time.

The Bills didn't squib kick, which of course would have been a gamble had there been a long return, but also would have taken precious seconds off the clock. 

Then the Buffalo defense allowed a 19-yard pass to Tyreke Hill and a 25-yard pass to Travis Kelce. Forty-four yards, in two plays. Exactly what the Chiefs needed and a little more. Harrison Butker made a 49-yard field goal, and it was on to overtime.

Complain about OT and coin flips all you want, but that's where the game was lost. 

The offense did its job. The defense, and in the eyes of some the special teams, didn't step up.

When the game did go to overtime, the rule is such that again, had the defense stepped up Allen would have gotten a shot. Kansas City picked up 10 yards on third-and-1, which gave it a fresh set of downs. Mecole Hardman got 26 yards on a catch-and-run a few plays later for first-and-goal. 

On the next snap, Kelce got both feet down on a sideline pass in the end zone. Game over.

If Buffalo forced another field goal, Allen gets the chance to play the hero again.

The current rule is certainly better than the one the NFL used for years, when the coin flip really did determine who won the game because all it took was a few plays to get into field goal range. Of the 11 playoff games that have gone to overtime since the change went into effect in 2010, the team that won the coin toss went down and scored the requisite touchdown on that first possession seven times. 

That's better than 50 percent, but it also shows there were some teams whose defenses made a stop.

If the rule is changed and both teams get a shot in overtime, then what? If Allen and the Bills offense had gotten another chance and they scored a touchdown, do you try to go for 2 points and the win? Or kick the extra point and keep it going? If Mahomes gets a second OT chance and scores, is Allen required to get a second chance? 

All of that sounds like it's creeping toward the college overtime rule, and absolutely no one wants that.

To his credit, Allen understood.

"The rules are what they are and I can't complain," he said. "If it was the other way around, we'd be celebrating."

Along those lines, it's funny how we're not seeing any Chiefs players say how unfair it was this time around, like they were in 2018 when Kansas City lost in the same fashion to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

There is no "perfect fix" to overtime. The fix is to have all three phases of your team do what they're supposed to do and not give up, say, 44 yards on two plays in under 13 seconds.

Problem solved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Sheldon Keefe calls Leafs 'soft and purposeless' after Rangers collapse

    Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe finally blew a gasket after his team squandered a 3-1 lead for the fourth time in its last five games.

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Doncic leads streaking Mavericks to 102-98 win over Raptors

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 41 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 1:01 to play, and tied a season best with 14 rebounds as the surging Dallas Mavericks held off the Toronto Raptors 102-98 on Wednesday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and seven rebounds to help Dallas win its fourth straight and 10th in 11 games. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 16 off the bench for the Mavericks, who will complete a home back-to-back against NBA-best Phoenix on Thursday. Pascal Siakam sco

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Jokic scores 34 points, Nuggets beat Pistons 117-111

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, and the Denver Nuggets held on to beat the Detroit Pistons 117-111 Sunday night. Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double. Will Barton had 14 points and Aaron Gordon added 13 points for the Nuggets, who went 4-2 on a six-game homestand. Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles each scored 18 points for the Pistons, who have lost fou

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she

  • NBA at 75: Wilkins soared in 1980s, often felt unappreciated

    (EDITOR’S NOTE: Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, the “Human Highlight Film," played his college basketball at Georgia and is best known from his NBA days as the biggest star that the Atlanta Hawks ever had. As part of an Associated Press series on the NBA at 75, Wilkins talks about what it was like to be part of the league during the transformative decade that was the 1980s, and how the city of Atlanta has become his home.) I say this to people all the time: I’m not from Atlanta, but I am from A

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur