The NBA's most interesting teams: Feeling Minnesota? Wolves betting big on Rudy Gobert's defensive impact

Dan Devine
·8 min read

As the start of the 2022-23 NBA season grows nearer, I’m taking a closer look at some of the most interesting teams in the NBA (to me, if not necessarily to anyone else). After stops in Denver and New Orleans, the journey continues to the Twin Cities, home of the offseason’s biggest swing — and, maybe, the league’s biggest bet.

It’s understandable if you’re still having trouble getting past the sticker shock. The package the Timberwolves sent to Utah was mind-boggling in the moment, and it’s still breathtaking three and a half months later: three unprotected first-round picks, another top-five-protected first, and swap rights on a fifth, plus two recent first-round selections (2020 pick Leandro Bolmaro and 2022 choice Walker Kessler), and three legit rotation players (starters Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt, plus reserve wing Malik Beasley).

There are two reasons why you fork over 5,300-plus minutes of quality NBA-level play from a team that won 46 games and more than a half-decade of the draft equity that so often determines a franchise’s future. The first: You think the quality of the minutes you’re getting outstrips the quantity you’re losing — and, given the specific areas in which Minnesota struggled last season, and the specific player they targeted, the Wolves might be right on the money.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 06: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves brings the ball up the court ahead of Damian Jones #30 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter of their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Timberwolves defeated the Lakers 114-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Rudy Gobert brings the ball up the court ahead of Damian Jones of the Lakers in their preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Minnesota ranked 13th in points allowed per possession last season, the franchise’s best finish in eight years. But head coach Chris Finch and Co. arrived at that above-average defensive production through a shadow-game gamble — mitigating Karl-Anthony Towns’s weaknesses as a rim protector through frenetic trapping of ball screens and hair-on-fire rotations behind the play. To their credit, the Wolves did create plenty of chaos, forcing turnovers at the NBA’s second-highest rate last season. The thing about blitzing, though, is that when you don’t get home and hit the quarterback, you can give up a lot of big plays: Minnesota finished near the bottom of the league in opponent field-goal percentage at the rim, second-chance points allowed, defensive rebounding rate, and corner 3-pointers conceded.

After a disappointing first-round loss to the Grizzlies in which they blew three double-figure leads, new Wolves president Tim Connelly knew he had to find a way to keep slashers like Ja Morant out of the paint and relentless rebounders like Brandon Clarke off the offensive glass. So he found one.

It feels impossible to conceive of a more direct response to what ailed the Wolves than adding Rudy Gobert — three-time Defensive Player of the Year, six-time All-Defensive First Team selection, and one-man answer for turning the paint into a no-fly zone.

Want to stop giving up so many high-quality looks? The Jazz hardly ever allowed shots at the rim or from the short corners during Gobert’s tenure in Utah. His shot-blocking prowess lingers in the minds of drivers like the fear that they forgot to pack something, but they just can’t remember what; his constant presence allows defenders to stick tighter to their men on the perimeter. Want to stop giving up second-chance opportunities? Gobert has ranked in the top six in defensive rebounding rate in each of the last four seasons, and led the NBA last year by inhaling more than 36 percent of available misses — the seventh-highest rate in the last 40 years, according to Stathead.

Want to dial back the pressure in favor of a more solid base scheme? Only the Warriors allowed fewer points per possession last season in “soft” or drop coverage than the Jazz, according to Second Spectrum tracking data, thanks largely to Gobert; out of 152 players to log at least 250 defensive possessions in a drop, he finished fourth in points per chance allowed, despite significantly higher volume than the top three (Kevon Looney, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Taj Gibson).

Finch won’t completely abandon the system with which Minnesota found success last season; according to Jace Frederick of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the Wolves plan to toggle between drop when Gobert’s on the floor and the “high wall” scheme when the Frenchman rests and KAT or Naz Reid slides to the 5 spot. He could, though: Adding Gobert essentially grafts an all-in-one recipe for a top-10 defense onto an offense that ranked as the NBA’s best after Jan. 1.

The Wolves carved opponents up, led by both Towns’s resurgence to All-NBA form and the ongoing ascent of Anthony Edwards — who looked at times (like in Round 1 against Memphis) like he might already be Minnesota’s most dependable offensive player. Which brings us to the second reason you trade away so much draft capital: You think you’ve already got the most important part of your future locked up.

In his second season, Edwards became the ninth player in the last 30 years to average 20 points per game on .550-or-better true shooting by age 20, joining some pretty great company: Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and fellow 2020 draftee LaMelo Ball. He stepped up his scoring another notch in his playoff debut, joining Luka as the only 20-year-olds to average 25 a game in the postseason.

Already an electric driver with a lightning-quick first step, the vertical thrust of a space shuttle launch, and the strength to bulldoze his way to the rim, Edwards added more craft to his game in Year 2. He improved his shooting percentages all over the court, nudged his assist percentage north as he got more comfortable operating in the pick-and-roll, and made significant strides as an on-ball defender capable of bodying up opponents’ top scoring threats. Most of the all-in-one advanced metrics — FiveThirtyEight’s RAPTOR, ESPN’s real plus-minus, The Analyst’s DRIP, value over replacement player, Taylor Snarr’s estimated plus-minus, regularized adjusted plus-minus — pegged him as roughly a top-40-to-80 player last season.

To be clear: That is fantastic for a 20-year-old. Reaching the next level, though, will require continued advancements across the board: a smoother stroke on pull-up 3s, a higher free-throw rate to get opponents in the penalty earlier (and himself some easy points), sharper reads and more accurate deliveries coming off screens, more attentive off-ball defense, etc. The fact that Connelly and Co. were willing to trade the entire kitchen sink for Gobert evinces organizational confidence not only that Edwards can take those steps, but that he’s ready to — that he’s poised to make the sort of Year 3 leap that Morant did, where you instill constant rather than occasional dread on a defense, where you enter the All-Star and All-NBA conversation, and where you turn a good team into a potentially great one.

Even if Ant’s ready for that kind of explosion, Minnesota will have questions to answer. Two 7-footers in the starting lineup presents a half-court geometry problem, even if one ranks among the greatest big-man shooters of all time; how will Finch ensure that the Wolves attack doesn’t get congested when Towns and Gobert share the court? Where does a Towns-Gobert-Edwards big three leave D’Angelo Russell, who’s in the final year of his contract? (The guess here: in perfectly fine position. The Russell-Gobert pick-and-roll will be the heartbeat of Minnesota’s offense when Towns and Edwards are off the floor, and it’s going to give opponents fits.)

On the other side of the ball: How effectively will Towns guard opposing power forwards? Can he serve as a weak-side helper off Gobert? With Beverley and Vanderbilt gone, who takes on the toughest point-of-attack challenges against top ball-handlers and big wings? When opponents jettison their centers, play five-out, and try to force Gobert out of the paint — and after what the Clippers and Mavericks did to Utah in the postseason, you know they will — does Minnesota have enough stopping power on the perimeter to prevent a steady march to the rim? Are Edwards and hopeful 3-and-D wing Jaden McDaniels (the most important non-headline-name piece on the roster) ready for that responsibility? With a roster so heavily tilted toward dual-big minutes, can Finch find a small-ball changeup to keep in his back pocket for the postseason?

We’ll find out soon enough. It’s worth taking a moment, though, to remember that concerns over whether a team has answers for the playoffs are only relevant if we expect it to make the playoffs — which, to put it mildly, hasn’t always been the case for a franchise that has the league’s worst winning percentage since Kevin Garnett left in 2007, has made the postseason just twice in the last 18 years, and has won two (2) series in 34 NBA seasons.

There’s plenty of reason to quibble over the fit and the finances, but teams in markets like Minnesota don’t get their pick of the All-NBA litter. The Wolves found a legit difference-maker, and they spent what it took to get him because they’d spent enough time being a punchline. It costs a lot to make a real run at winning big. But sticker shock doesn’t last nearly as long as banners do.

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • What Nick Nurse, Raptors are looking for from last roster player

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Blue Jays' George Springer leaves Game 2 vs. Mariners after scary collision

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series with an injury after a scary collision with shortstop Bo Bichette.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Senators beat familiar Canadiens 3-2 in overtime

    BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — It seemed fitting, if not cruel, that the Montreal Canadiens would lose their final game of the NHL pre-season to the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens, who lost 3-2 to the Senators in overtime on Saturday, went 0-8 in the pre-season with four of the losses against the Senators, all by one goal. Drake Batherson scored at 2:45 of overtime to give the Senators their third win over the Canadiens in the past five days. Derick Brassard and Scott Sabourin also scored for Ottawa, which

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Vancouver misses MLS playoffs with 2-0 loss to Minnesota

    SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Franco Fragapane scored early in the first half, Jonathan González added an insurance goal in the second and Minnesota United defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. Minnesota United (15-14-6) came into the match needing a win or tie to advance and improved to 3-0-2 all-time against Vancouver (12-16-7) at home. The Whitecaps, who won three consecutive home games heading into the match, needed a

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.