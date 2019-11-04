The Nationals sure had a lot of fun at their White House visit

Liz Roscher

The phrase “the Washington Nationals are World Series champions” still feels a little weird to read or say, but the Nationals themselves are adapting just fine to that championship life. After a weekend of partying they took their celebration across town for a visit with President Donald Trump.

It looked like they had a marvelous time at the White House. For proof you don’t have to look any further than Kurt Suzuki, who proudly donned a red MAGA hat and endured a very, very, very awkward hug from the President.

Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki shares an awkward hug with Donald Trump during the team's celebratory visit to the White House. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
The only thing missing from that clip was Celine Dion belting the “Titanic” theme.

Ryan Zimmerman, the longest-tenured National and the first player the franchise ever selected in the draft, seemed delighted to present Trump with his own personalized Nationals jersey, and said a few words to the President and the assembled crowd.

Trump even had a joke or two during his remarks.

There were a few players who elected to skip the festivities. Anthony Rendon, Javy Guerra, Joe Ross, Wander Suero, Wilmer Difo, Michael A. Taylor, Victor Robles and Sean Doolittle were not in attendance, and they definitely missed a spirited event.

