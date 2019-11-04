The Nationals sure had a lot of fun at their White House visit

The phrase “the Washington Nationals are World Series champions” still feels a little weird to read or say, but the Nationals themselves are adapting just fine to that championship life. After a weekend of partying they took their celebration across town for a visit with President Donald Trump.

It looked like they had a marvelous time at the White House. For proof you don’t have to look any further than Kurt Suzuki, who proudly donned a red MAGA hat and endured a very, very, very awkward hug from the President.

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki wears a 'Make America Great Again' hat at the White House and Trump hugs him pic.twitter.com/5RbtolhVXP — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 4, 2019

Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki shares an awkward hug with Donald Trump during the team's celebratory visit to the White House. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The only thing missing from that clip was Celine Dion belting the “Titanic” theme.

Ryan Zimmerman, the longest-tenured National and the first player the franchise ever selected in the draft, seemed delighted to present Trump with his own personalized Nationals jersey, and said a few words to the President and the assembled crowd.

Ryan Zimmerman to President Trump: “We'd also like to thank you for keeping everyone here safe in our country, and continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world.” pic.twitter.com/bn7PRYY5HR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 4, 2019

Trump even had a joke or two during his remarks.

Pres. Trump at White House celebration of the Washington Nationals: "America fell in love with Nats baseball. They just fell in love with Nats baseball. That's all they wanted to talk about.



"That and impeachment. I like Nats baseball much more." https://t.co/JsAo4rT8TM pic.twitter.com/44goqQG44M — ABC News (@ABC) November 4, 2019

There were a few players who elected to skip the festivities. Anthony Rendon, Javy Guerra, Joe Ross, Wander Suero, Wilmer Difo, Michael A. Taylor, Victor Robles and Sean Doolittle were not in attendance, and they definitely missed a spirited event.

