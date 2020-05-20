The Most Practical Graduation Gifts That Every Grad Needs
It’s the middle of May — when finals are over, grades are in, credits are counted and graduation ceremonies are usually happening. But the end of the school year looks a little different for the class of 2020.
Zoom and Google Hangouts have become virtual classrooms. Tests are open-book and online. And graduation ceremonies aren’t being hosted IRL but through a screen.
Still, graduating college is always a reason to celebrate — all those all-nighters finally paid off, after all.
You might be looking to get the grad in your life a thoughtful gift that they’ll actually use. Since they’re officially adults and hunting for their first jobs and apartments, your best bet is to get them something that’ll make adulthood much easier.
They’ll figure out soon that no one’s really got it all figured out anyway.
To help, we found 20 graduation gifts that every grad needs as they become full-fledged adults. From a duffel bag for all the places they’ll go in the future to a storage stool that’ll give them the extra space in their small apartment, they’ll get some serious use out of these gifts.
Check out these graduation gifts that new adults need:
A duffel bag for all the places they'll go
A coffee maker to get their days started
A wine rack for all their at-home happy hours
A bedding bundle that's move-in ready
A set of dinnerware to ditch the paper plates
A fry and sauté pan set for most meals
A cold brew coffee maker for hot days
An art print so that they always look on the bright side
A sunrise alarm clock so they're never late
A pressure cooker to take the pressure off cooking
A storage stool that'll give them the extra space they need
A set of champagne glasses for celebrating
An instant camera to make memories
A weighted comforter for sweet dreams
A steamer for their button-downs
A set of essential knives for the kitchen
A pair of headphones so they can listen to anything they want
A journal for all their brilliant ideas
A panini press for tomato soup days
A bluetooth speaker to turn their music up
