The most poignant moments from Alex Trebek’s final year on ‘Jeopardy!’
2020 was Alex Trebek’s final year on Jeopardy!, as the beloved host died from pancreatic cancer on November 8th. Trebek occasionally used the show to educate viewers about pancreatic cancer, as well as provide updates on his own battle. While the moments were bittersweet, they reaffirmed what a caring and compassionate man he was.
This clip aired today on Jeopardy! today and we are sharing it as widely as possible in his memory to help everyone understand the risks and symptoms of pancreatic cancer. Early detection saves lives. #WPCD #ItsAboutTime #PancreaticCancer #Jeopardy #EarlyDetection pic.twitter.com/IDoYYn21Wy
— W P C C (@worldpcc) November 20, 2020
Trebek’s words seemed to carry extra reverence with a terminal disease looming large. Prior to his death he pre-taped a Thanksgiving message which left viewers filled with emotions.
“In spite of what America and the rest of the world are experiencing right now there are many reasons to be thankful,” said Trebek. “There are more and more people extending helping hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing. Keep the faith. We’re going to get through all of this and we’re going to be a better society because of it.”
Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt! pic.twitter.com/XgGGwJ8GlH
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2020
There were also touching moments with contestants, like when Burt Thakur revealed that he learned how to speak English by watching Jeopardy! with his grandfather. Thakur shed tears while thanking Trebek for being his teacher.
It was a tough year for fans of the show and Trebek. But it only helped cement the beloved game show host into the hearts of fans worldwide. His final week will begin airing Monday, January 4th.
Jeopardy! is a syndicated program; visit Jeopardy.com or check you local listings for TV schedule.
