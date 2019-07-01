The MLB world reacts to the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Mike Oz
Yahoo Sports

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs told a reporter on Sunday that he dreamed of pitching in Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers, wearing his Angels uniform. He was from nearby Santa Monica, drafted out of Santa Monica High School. Friends, fellow ballplayers and media members remember Skaggs as a down-to-earth guy. Kind, they say.

Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27, too soon for a ballplayer. Or a husband. Or a son. He was all three.

The Angels were in Texas to play the Texas Rangers and police found Skaggs unresponsive in his room in the team hotel. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities don’t suspect foul play, but haven’t announced a cause of death. The L.A. Times is reporting that suicide is not suspected.

In a statement, Tony Clark, head of the MLB Players Association, said:

The fraternity of players is stunned and saddened today by the untimely death of Tyler Skaggs, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Tyler’s wife, Carli, and the rest of his family, teammates and friends.”

Since baseball is a fraternity like Clark says — a close-knit one full of players who came up together through the minor leagues — Skaggs’ death hit the sport hard. Not long after the Angels announced Skaggs had died, dozens of players and former players as well as fans were sharing their condolences and memories about Skaggs.

