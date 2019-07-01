The MLB world reacts to the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs told a reporter on Sunday that he dreamed of pitching in Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers, wearing his Angels uniform. He was from nearby Santa Monica, drafted out of Santa Monica High School. Friends, fellow ballplayers and media members remember Skaggs as a down-to-earth guy. Kind, they say.

Skaggs died Monday at the age of 27, too soon for a ballplayer. Or a husband. Or a son. He was all three.

The Angels were in Texas to play the Texas Rangers and police found Skaggs unresponsive in his room in the team hotel. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities don’t suspect foul play, but haven’t announced a cause of death. The L.A. Times is reporting that suicide is not suspected.

In a statement, Tony Clark, head of the MLB Players Association, said:

“The fraternity of players is stunned and saddened today by the untimely death of Tyler Skaggs, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Tyler’s wife, Carli, and the rest of his family, teammates and friends.”

Since baseball is a fraternity like Clark says — a close-knit one full of players who came up together through the minor leagues — Skaggs’ death hit the sport hard. Not long after the Angels announced Skaggs had died, dozens of players and former players as well as fans were sharing their condolences and memories about Skaggs.

I am devastated about the passing of my close friend @TylerSkaggs37... what a great kid and ultimate competitor. He always wanted to get better and it was awesome being apart of his development! My heart is w his wife Carli and his mom Debbie 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Jered Weaver (@Weave1036) July 1, 2019

I can’t believe this, my heart and prayers go out to his wife and family! We lost an amazing human being. Rest In Peace brother — Parker Bridwell (@PBrid91) July 1, 2019

I am heartbroken to learn the news of the passing of teammate Tyler Skaggs. Praying for his family to find peace in such a hard moment. Sad moment for baseball.☹️☹️ — Rene Rivera (@ReneRivera13) July 1, 2019

Surreal scene here at Angel Stadium where fans are turning up to mourn the sudden death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/9Q0CoUEV4P — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) July 2, 2019

I just had lunch with Tyler a couple weeks ago. We talked pitching, life. He was so excited about the season. Absolutely gutted. I’m sick — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) July 1, 2019

A visibly shaken Christian Yelich on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. The two were close, and Skaggs was involved in Yelich’s “California Strong” initiatives this offseason. pic.twitter.com/4c5576fdL2 — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 1, 2019

In shock now I can’t believe this — Machete Maldonado (@Machete1224) July 1, 2019

My heart is absolutely broken for @TylerSkaggs37 his family, and the @Angels right now. Prayers for his family right now! Life is so fragile y’all. — Steven Souza Jr. (@SouzaJr) July 1, 2019

We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together. Today, we all lose and mourn together. Your memory, your love for life, everything that made you, you, will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew you. Rest In Peace brother. We love you. pic.twitter.com/n30eXspS4N — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) July 1, 2019

Sad to hear that another one of our brothers has left us. RIP Tyler Skaggs. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/Zrb68VPdqf — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) July 1, 2019

RIP to my longtime friend and Little League teammate i love you brotha RIP Tyler Skaggs. — Ryan Sherriff (@KingSherriff) July 1, 2019

I don’t even know where to begin. Absolutely in shock and crushed by the news of @TylerSkaggs37 Prayers to his family and wife through this tragic time. — Shane Robinson (@SUGASHANE__9) July 1, 2019

My thoughts are with Tyler Skaggs’ loves ones. I have no words. I’m so sorry. Rest In Peace brother. — Trevor “IamTrevorMay” May (@IamTrevorMay) July 1, 2019

I’m devastated. I’ve known Tyler since he was a kid. He’s one of the best guys one could ever know. All my thoughts, prayers and love are to Carli and the rest of his family. https://t.co/zsqxtJyQTz — Cody Decker (@Decker6) July 1, 2019

RIP Tyler Skaggs. Enjoyed competing against you since we were drafted in 2009. Had of the best left handed curveballs you'll ever see. — Max Stassi (@MaxStassi10) July 1, 2019

I have no words right now....Losing a friend that I was blessed to call a great teammate. My prayers are with Carli and the entire Skaggs family and the @Angels org. Till we see each other again kiii 🙏🏻😔😪 — Daniel Robertson (@DanielRob99) July 1, 2019

Devasted to hear this news. The world lost one of the best there is. My prayers go out to Tyler's family, friends, and all my guys on the @angels during this incredibly difficult time 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/sqyWGyAXxf — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) July 1, 2019

Bryce Harper reacted on his Instagram story to the news of Tyler Skaggs’ passing pic.twitter.com/yUjsnSXHVG — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) July 1, 2019

