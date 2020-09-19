'The Matrix 4' has a different style to the original trilogy

Lana Wachowski has made sure that The Matrix 4 has “shifted visually” from the original sci-fi trilogy.

That’s according to Neil Patrick Harris, who admits that his role in the hugely anticipated sequel is only a “small part.” But he was clearly still on set enough to notice the adjustment from its predecessors.

Harris made this admission during his recent interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show earlier this week, via The Hollywood Reporter. During their chat, Harris was asked for an update on The Matrix 4, which recently started shooting again in Berlin after the coronavirus pandemic.

The How I Met Your Mother and Gone Girl actor took this chance to provide a tiny bit of insight into Wachowski’s approach, explaining, “I think she has a great inclusive energy and her style has shifted visually from what she had done to what she is currently doing.”

Harris didn’t provide many more details, except to call The Matrix 4 “ambitious,” while confirming that wirework was used on its stunts, a practice that the original film introduced to mainstream Hollywood.

“I’ve always wanted to be a lead in a big giant action movie with wires and stuff. And this is not bad for me, but it's certainly tangential and fun for me to be able to play in the sandbox a little bit,” Harris said of his experiences so far on The Matrix 4, which will see Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson reprise their roles.

We’ve still got quite a bit of time until The Matrix 4 is actually with audiences, though, as Warner Bros recently had to push its release date back nearly a full year to April 1, 2022.