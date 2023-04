The Masters: Tee times, TV schedule, broadcast crews and more heading into Augusta National

The first major championship of the year is finally here.

The golf world has landed in Augusta National this week for the Masters. Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the iconic tournament this week:

Tournament Basics

The Masters

April 6-9

Augusta National | Augusta, Georgia

Par 72 | 7,510 yards

Purse: $15 million

FedExCup points for winner: 600

Betting favorites, via BetMGM: Scottie Scheffler (+700), Rory McIlroy (+750), Jon Rahm (+800)

The first round of the Masters will kick off on Thursday at Augusta National. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

How to watch the Masters

Masters Par 3 Contest | Wednesday, April 5

Network: ESPN

Time: 3 - 5 p.m. ET

Broadcast Crew: Sean McDonough, Andy North, Curtis Strange, Michael Collins, Marty Smith

First Round | Thursday, April 6

Network: ESPN

Time: 3 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast Crew: Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange, Michael Eaves

Second Round | Friday, April 7

Network: ESPN

Time: 3 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast Crew: Scott Van Pelt, Curtis Strange, Michael Eaves

Third Round | Saturday, April 8

Network CBS

Time: 3 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman, Ian Baker-Finch, Dottie Pepper, Frank Nobilo, Verne Lundquist, Andrew Catalon, Amanda Renner

Final Round | Sunday, April 9

Network CBS

Time: 2 - 7:30 p.m. ET

Broadcast Crew: Jim Nantz, Trevor Immelman, Ian Baker-Finch, Dottie Pepper, Frank Nobilo, Verne Lundquist, Andrew Catalon, Amanda Renner