'The Masked Singer': Swan's celebrity identity revealed in latest vote
Martine McCutcheon has been unmasked as Swan in The Masked Singer.
The former EastEnder was the third contestant to be revealed this series after battling it out against fan favourite Sausage in the sing off.
Explaining the clues about her identity, McCutcheon said that she had once had a run-in with Donald Trump - one of the two presidents she had talked about having met.
Love Actually star McCutcheon said: “There was a prime minister and two presidents - the president, obviously we had in Love Actually and then I got to be Liza Minnelli’s wedding guest, I was her bridesmaid, and sat next to me was Donald Trump, make of that what you will.”
Her story drew gasps from the panel as Rita Ora told her: “Well, thank God you don’t know him now.”
One of my guesses well done people it was Martine!! The swan #MaskedSingerUK 👏🏻👏🏻
— Antony Costa (@AntonyCosta) January 9, 2021
Yes, sing it Martine...👏🏼 she should’ve been in the show longer, not happy...😒😅 #MaskedSingerUK
— Teena Massam 💙 (@teenamassam) January 9, 2021
Martine absolutely never lost it. What a queen. #MaskedSingerUK
— Scot William John (@Tocs_Hornbee) January 9, 2021
McCutcheon’s former soap castmate Patsy Palmer, who played Bianca in EastEnders, took part in the first series of The Masked Singer and was voted off first.
Swan went up against Sausage in the sing off, a surprise bottom two as Sausage is considered to be one of the strongest performers in the contest.
The judges and many of the show’s fans were convinced that Sausage was Sheridan Smith, thanks to clues including references to the musical Legally Blonde and the TV programme Two Pints of Lager and A Packet of Crisps.
100% sausage #MaskedSingerUK is Sheridan Smith 100%
— Lisa Jane riley (@Reallisariley) January 9, 2021
Still not sure about Dragon and Badger but I’m sticking with my predictions for the face-off;
🌭 = Sheridan Smith
🦢 = Martine McCutcheon#MaskedSingerUK
— MissRyderEYFS (@EyfsRyder) January 9, 2021
Mystery singer Sausage stays in the competition along with Robin, Badger and Dragon, who all made it through this week’s episode.
Popular guesses included Aston Merrygold for Robin, Sandi Toksvig for Dragon, and Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay for Badger.
The other five performers - Harlequin, Viking, Blob, Bushbaby and Grandfather Clock - will take to the stage for the second time next Saturday.
Watch: Mel B blames ‘bubble butt’ for Masked Singer exit