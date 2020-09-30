Joel Dommett Shares Exciting Update About The Masked Singer's Second Series

The Masked Singer is pretty much the perfect show for a pandemic, so fans will be relieved to know that the second series has been filmed without a hitch.

Host Joel Dommett has revealed that the show has wrapped after fears it could have been shut down during filming.

Speaking to Metro, Joel said: “We finished filming this week - two days ago, which is amazing.”

Joel Dommett (Photo: SIPA USA/PA Images)

He added: “It was mad, obviously, there were a lot of rules and regulations so the relief when we got it done was amazing.

“However, they had many strict rules in place so they could adhere to the social distancing guidelines.

“There were a lot of rule changes at the time and everyone was scared it was going to get shut down halfway through.

“The scale of the production of that show is so big, so I am so pleased that it’s done and ITV managed to get it done.“

The Masked Singer is based on a South Korean format, which sees the panel tasked with guessing the identities of 12 celebrities dressed in elaborate costumes.

The first series proved to be a surprise hit for ITV when it aired earlier this year, and was won by former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts.

The second series will see comedian Mo Gilligan join Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora on the panel after Ken Jeong had to step down due to coronavirus restrictions preventing him from travelling to the UK from the US.

Mo Gilligan joined The Masked Singer for series two (Photo: Channel 4)

Of his new role, Mo previously said: “It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation.”

The second series of The Masked Singer UK was one of the first TV shows able to film with an audience after returning to its studios in Bovingdon in Hertfordshire at the start of September.

Ken Jeong, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross (Photo: ITV)