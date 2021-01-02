'The Masked Singer' sparks celebrity loo roll thief hunt with Seahorse clue
The Masked Singer viewers managed to work out who Seahorse was thanks to a search for celebrity toilet roll thieves.
Seahorse was unmasked as Mel B at the end of the episode, but many of those watching had long since been sure of who she was before the costume came off, thanks to a telling clue.
Owning up to having stolen paper from the bathroom of “a legend”, the mystery performer gave the panel and people watching at home a head start on working out who she was.
After some extensive Googling on the subject of loo roll, most people argued that it had to be one of two celebrities - Mel B, or Olivia Colman.
One of the show’s panel, Jonathan Ross, recalled having interviewed someone who had stolen toilet paper from Buckingham Palace, but couldn’t remember who it was.
Mel B stole toilet paper from Nelson Mandela's house. It's Mel B! #MaskedSingerUK
— 🌈 Rachel 🏳️🌈🌻 she/her (@pawswithprose) January 2, 2021
Masked Singer viewers took his suggestion and discovered that it was in fact The Crown star Colman who had taken a trophy from the palace’s bathrooms - although that didn’t necessarily mean that she was Seahorse.
Spice Girls fans were quick to point out that anyone who knew anything about Mel B could tell you that she stole Nelson Mandela’s toilet paper.
WHY AM I SO INVESTED IN TOILET PAPER THIEVES #MaskedSingerUK https://t.co/iaiuolKpDU
— Caroline (@carriebo_) January 2, 2021
That IS Mel B - she stole toilet paper from Mandela’s house #MaskedSingerUK
— Jacques Oldoja (@legars_92) January 2, 2021
Other suggestions included Jamelia, Denise Welch, and Myleene Klass.
When she was voted out, Mel B explained: “We (the Spice Girls) went to Nelson Mandela’s house, we all got invited, and our hair and make-up team had to wait outside so I said, ‘don’t worry, I’ll nick something for you.’
“I took a load of toilet roll and we all had a bit and I kept some for myself.”
Wow 🤩 Mel b you played a blinder 👏🏻#MaskedSingerUK
— Antony Costa (@AntonyCosta) January 2, 2021
Elsewhere on the show, everyone watching was convinced that Blob was Lenny Henry, while Harlequin had plenty of people guessing that she could be Gabrielle.
Grandfather Clock had the panel speculating that he must be a Spurs goalkeeper.
Viking surprised with a chorister-like voice that threw many viewers, but had some suggesting that he could be James Blunt.
As Mel B became just the second person to leave the new series, some viewers were shocked that the panel would have chosen to lose her.
As if we’ve lost Sophie Ellis-Bextor & Mel B in the first 2 weeks and we’ve still got all these footballers to unmask 🙄 #MaskedSingerUK
— kye.🐝 (@itsmekye) January 2, 2021
Can we get a do over and keep Mel B and Sophie Ellis-Bextor in the #MaskedSingerUK just for a few more weeks...
— andrew (@_mouldy_) January 2, 2021
Last week, series two of The Masked Singer launched with the first six costumed celebrities taking part including Sausage, Dragon, and Swan.
Alien became the first contestant voted out and was unmasked as Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who later admitted even her children had known it was her as soon as she opened her mouth to sing.
