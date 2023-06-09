'A privilege': Marilyn Denis says farewell to Canadians with the end of 'The Marilyn Denis Show'

"The world is going to miss you on camera," actor and friend of Marilyn Denis, Andrea Martin, said on the show

The Marilyn Denis Show - The Final Farewell on CTV

After 13 seasons Canadians are saying farewell to The Marilyn Denis Show, hosted by the beloved Canadian icon.

The final episode started with looking back in time, from her childhood in Alberta to her successful career as a radio and TV personalty, with a walk down memory lane voiced over by her son Adam Wylde.

On this day in history…. ✨ Take a look back at @MarilynDenisCTV’s iconic television career. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Q0WHG93EpT — The Marilyn Denis Show (@TheMarilynShow) June 9, 2023

All of the guests for Friday's show were a surprise, starting with Wylde being his mother's first guest, and it didn't take long for the tears to come. Denis said it's a "full circle" moment having her son on her final show.

To have them both, together on the show, is so special to me! ♥️ Thank you Andrea & Eugene for helping me conclude @TheMarilynShow! pic.twitter.com/Y2rWzO1zov — Marilyn Denis (@MarilynDenisCTV) June 9, 2023

Famed actor, and friend to Denis, Andrea Martin (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), was on the show. Martin joked, "what else am I doing, there's a writer's strike."

"You, my love, show people that you can show up," Martin said about Denis. "The older we get the harder it is to show up."

"You've done it with such grace and such generosity. ... The world is going to miss you on camera."

Martin then introduced another Canadian acting legend, Eugene Levy, who revealed that he almost spoiled the surprise, seeing Denis in Toronto before the farewell episode.

A number of the experts Denis has had on The Marilyn Denis Show over 13 seasons were also part of the show, which Denis referred to as "the family of experts."

"By bringing your authentic self to this stage everyday, you've given us permission and a platform, and a time and a place, to be our authentic selves and to share our gifts with Canada," Thomas Smythe said on the show.

Looking back at her time in the studio over 34 years, Denis said, "being able to work in this space for as long as I have, with the people that I have, both on camera and off camera, has been a privilege."

Denis also reflected on some particularly impactful interviews she's done, including Elton John. Denis revealed she didn't sleep the night before and she got eye work to fix her vision after his recommendation.

She also revealed the night before she dressed up as Honey Boo Boo for a Halloween episode in 2012, Denis' then-boyfriend broke up with her. Denis said the only person who could tell she had been crying was her sister.

The Toronto studio where Denis has spent her career, 34 years on daytime TV, will now be dedicated to Denis.

Several people have taken to social media to congratulate Denis on her final show.

Marilyn, enjoy your last day on your wonderful show ❤️ Thank you so much for bringing so much sunshine & warmth into our mornings - you will be missed. May your troubles be less and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door ☘️ — VS (@Velschel) June 9, 2023

Congrats to a broadcasting legend! I had the honour to intern for @MarilynDenisCTV and she was nothing but kind to me! It was great to be a fly on the wall and watch her do her thang every morning! @TheMarilynShow https://t.co/IN6UsGazZc pic.twitter.com/l8qD5ABhZY — ⚡️KYLEE WINN⚡️ (@iamkyleewinn) June 9, 2023

@MarilynDenisCTV congratulations on an amazing career. To have worked this many years and be so universally respected and loved - well that’s something to be proud of. — Sheena D Robertson (@whimsicalSDR) June 9, 2023