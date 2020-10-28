Why 'The Mandalorian' is the best thing to happen to 'Star Wars' in years

These days, a Star Wars film is both made and destroyed by its audience’s expectations. The Force Awakens, back in 2015, faced an unenviable challenge – soothe any ill will left over from the previous prequel trilogy and return everybody into the warm, familiar embrace of “classic” Star Wars. It also had to prove that Disney, having acquired Lucasfilm for $4bn, could confidently take the reins from George Lucas, without putting the Ewoks in tiny Mickey hats and forcing them to do a song and dance about their dreams coming true.

What we ended up with was a sly retread of A New Hope, complete with a masked villain, an orphan in the desert, and a planet-blasting super-laser. It was The Last Jedi’s job to counteract any claims that Star Wars was running purely on nostalgic fumes by becoming the boldest, or most heretical, take on the franchise yet – depending on who you ask. And, with the fandom now supposedly cleaved in two, last year’s The Rise of Skywalker tried to please both camps and, for the most part, pleased neither.

The problem is that these films always had something to prove – they could never simply be. Any whiff of mediocrity would turn the internet into a feeding frenzy. Even Rogue One and Solo, both relatively self-contained spin-offs, were subjected to fierce scrutiny. But things were different for The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars TV show and the crown jewel of Disney+, the studio’s new streaming service. When it debuted in the US last autumn (and the following spring in the UK) it was, for the most part, shielded from the burdens of expectation. There were no box office numbers, nothing to obsessively compare it to or rank it with. It was one, inseparable part of the whole Disney+ package.

In short, Star Wars could finally breathe. Whichever way you may think of the films, whether as a triumph or an embarrassing defeat – here was a pure, unencumbered exploration of what Star Wars is and what it could be in the future. It’s the most promising thing that’s happened to the franchise since Disney’s takeover. There was no legacy to uphold, no Luke, Leia, or Han; no great families, armies, senators, or chosen ones. All The Mandalorian needed was a father and a child.

Specifically, it needed *the* Child, a 50-year-old infant of Yoda’s species that a Mandalorian bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin) is sent to recover on behalf of an ex-Imperial lackey (Werner Herzog, the exquisitely monotone German director). But the Child – with his puppy dog eyes and wrinkled, little forehead – manages to coax out Din’s parental urges. He wants to protect it. We want to protect it. The Child, which the internet swiftly christened Baby Yoda, has since attracted its own international cult of admirers. There are endless memes, an endless line of merchandise – in the near future, you’ll be able to acquire a Baby Yoda skateboard and a Baby Yoda slow cooker. Laura Dern, in a red carpet interview, once confidently announced that she’d seen Baby Yoda at a basketball game.

