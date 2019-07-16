The Madden 20 player ratings even have Tom Brady trolling on Twitter

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 and here’s what Jared’s cooking up:

Yesterday, NFL players found out their ratings for Madden 2020 and their reactions were typically salty. Some vented profanely on twitter, others ranted on video, while Tom Brady took to Final Cut Pro to do a little video editing of his own.

Ben Simmons signed a max deal with the Philadelphia 76ers yesterday for 5 years and $170 million, a curious investment to make in today’s NBA on a player whose jump shot leaves something to be desired.

The Cleveland Cavaliers released JR Smith yesterday, bringing to an end a tumultuous time with the team. He helped break Cleveland’s championship curse, but will largely be remembered for forgetting the score in the NBA Finals.

There’s a scandal in the world of competitive eating. Former champ Takeru Kobayashi has accused current champ Joey Chestnut of being an eat cheat for failing to eat the crusts during a P’zone eating competition. Sadly, there’s video.

THE RUSH will be back tomorrow.