The long-delayed final episode of Tom Brady’s self-styled miniseries is coming. And it has a lot of explaining to do.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Robinson
·NFL columnist
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Finally, after a long pause that leaned into the oddity of Tom Brady’s brief retirement, we’re going to see the finale in the quarterback’s “Man in the Arena” documentary. The question now is whether it’s going to actually dig under the fingernails of the last few months, or just gloss it all over with a manicure.

Given the pause that has gone into this 10th and final episode, it’s hard to believe it will be anything but the latter.

Brady has been nothing but calculated these last few years when it has come to his brand, career and narrative. From his end with the New England Patriots — which really seemed to begin inside the Facebook series “Tom vs. Time” — to seemingly every step taken inside and outside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization. But the last month has seen the heavily crafted plot whipsaw significantly, with overlapping reports from ProFootballTalk, The Boston Globe, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and a handful of others. You know these reports by now. The ones that have outlined a plan with a lot of moving parts, which would have allegedly come together with Brady in a Miami Dolphins uniform in 2022, then landing a stake in ownership down the road.

Some have criticized it all as dot-connecting mythology, despite lacking an alternative timeline that makes Brady’s five-plus weeks of retirement make any sense. The fact is, it all looks more like a spider web than a smattering of dots. And most of it didn’t even get deeply into the granular details that offer the fabric of a complicated plan — like the two supposed Miami targets, Brady and Sean Payton, sharing agent Don Yee, or the serendipity of Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen completing their move to a $17-million Miami estate that’s a half hour from the Dolphins practice facility and 20 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts in the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
What's the real story behind Tom Brady's brief retirement and return to the Buccaneers? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Remarkable coincidences all around. None of which are likely to get anywhere near the final episode of Brady’s “Man in the Arena”.

So what exactly is supposed to get answered in this grand finale? Certainly it’s something that could roll out some very detailed descriptions and footage of what the hell happened between February and March, when Brady didn’t want to commit himself to football anymore and then suddenly did again. Because there’s dirt under those fingernails and plenty of time to get into all of it. Only, it likely won’t. Instead, what’s more likely to happen is an effort to move Brady out of the zone of anything dicey. Exit plans? Never. Dicey relationship with a head coach? No way. Never mind if it feels a little familiar to the end in New England and has the very recognizable fingerprints of a narrative-controlling Tom Brady who is becoming more recognizable by the year.

If anything, the grand finale and bow that ties it all up will dovetail with the fuzzy bow Brady has already tried to put on his semi-retirement. One day he wasn’t feeling the tug of football. A few weeks later he was. Simple as that. Anything else that happened — that weird, dragged-out coaching search in Miami, Brady seeming wishy-washy about his football future almost from the second he retired, Arians stepping aside as head coach in Tampa Bay — that’s the stuff for the editing floor…if you believe it would have ever been considered for a final cut in the first place.

So here’s what the final episode is promising, in a release from ESPN — which is partnering with Brady on the project and has been remarkably quiet on the whole Brady/Dolphins front:

“In episode 10, Brady leaves New England to start a new chapter with the Buccaneers. Joined by former teammate Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay, Brady captures his 7th Super Bowl title. As he reflects on life outside of football, Brady shares his hopes of living up to the example set by his hero, his father. The episode features exclusive interviews with Brady, as well as his father Tom Brady Sr. and teammate Rob Gronkowski. The docuseries is co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, 199 Productions, and NFL Films.”

It sounds like a dad-centered episode wrapped in something contemplative and ultimately open-ended. Which apparently necessitated a long pause in the season’s rollout to produce. For reasons that likely also won’t have a litany of explanation.

Perhaps it will be more. We’ll see. But when it comes to many of these “documentaries” that are really more of a “miniseries of me, by me, for me” with the centerpiece being the driving partner, something is going to get flushed. Betting money should land on it being most of what really went down in Brady’s offseason about-face.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tom Brady Jokes with Fans, 'Sorry If I Messed That Up with the Whole Unretiring Thing Guys'

    Brady will participate in TNT's The Match alongside fellow NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen on June 1

  • NHL is coming to Wichita for the first time with St. Louis Blues headlining a game

    Here’s when and how you can buy tickets to the NHL exhibition game coming to Intrust Bank Arena.

  • Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Team Up for Golf ‘Match’ Against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as Celebrity Game Ditches Pros

    They don’t need pro golfers to keep the celebrity “Match” going over at Turner Sports. In the first edition of the golf event to take place under the corporate aegis of the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery, four legendary NFL quarterbacks will take to the links on June 1 in a two-on-two competition that is, once […]

  • Flames secure playoff berth with a little help from Oilers, then thump Coyotes 9-1

    CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each scored twice and had two assists for the Calgary Flames in a Saturday's 9-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. The Flames clinched an NHL playoff berth before the game even started. The Flames missed the single point needed to secure a trip to the post-season Thursday in a 6-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was their archrival Edmonton Oilers locking Calgary into the post-season Saturday by beating the Knights 4-0 in regulation before the puck

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • OG Anunoby breaks down fourth-quarter surge vs. Sixers

    OG Anunoby discussed finding his game in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s Game 2 loss to the 76ers, How officiating is forcing the Raptors to guard Joel Embiid differently than in the regular season, and what he’s looking forward to about returning to Toronto for Game 3. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.