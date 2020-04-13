The lockdown gives us time to take up new things

By Shonell Thakker

Diary Entry 4: Almost the entire world is on lockdown. Most of the entertainment avenues have shut down or are selectively accessible. Daily routines have been disrupted and offices have resorted to work from home assignments. The daily flavourful Cold Brew Black coffee at Starbucks that was a perfect start to my mornings has now been replaced with sludgy, bitter concoction made out of instant coffee.

It’s like going from being woken up by a lover’s kiss to the jarring sound of a really loud alarm. Both do the ultimate job of waking me up but no prizes in guessing what I prefer.

The long drive to my office that gave me enough time to mentally gear up for the rest of the day and collect my thoughts is desperately missed as there is nowhere to drive to anymore.

The once avoided grocery shopping is a much sought-after respite now. 3 weeks ago, this would feel like a dream come true and now I have a new-found appreciation for the world outside my house. So if everyone is confined into their homes, just like me, then why do I face this fear of missing out?

Chaos has been one constant of my life. I spend most of the time either in the center of it or avoiding it. Most of the daily life execution is centered around keeping up with the usual tasks like a hamster’s wheel. Most of the downtime goes in recuperating from the burnout.

All this then leads to this occasional all-consuming feeling of being on the losing side of the race where I end up with a feeling that I am losing out on something while those around me or with fairly limited potential move ahead by the virtue of better knowledge and resources.

The lockdown, for a while, was a welcome respite. The world stood uniformly still. There was nothing happening to miss out on. The workaholic in me saw this as a time to not only catch up but also to gain an edge both professionally and personally.

A week later, the familiar feeling of being left out or actually missing something began creeping back. Social media was full of must-do lockdown activities. People were sharing workout videos, engaging with friends over video chats, playing games and upskilling.

People around me were actually doing things despite the lockdown and generally being fabulous. Here I was, still taking each day as it came. I didn’t have anything to account for. Work was generally happening in the background and just looking at the things I wished to do paralyzed me into inaction.

My mind chatter kept going on and on relentlessly, most of it highlighting my incompetence.

One day, after a particularly late night of binge-watching on Netflix, I woke up to a morning of absolute peace. My brain was finally too tired and sufficiently distracted for me to actually collect my thoughts. One of the first ways I realized to beat FOMO was actual action.

All the endless to-do lists were just adding to the anxiety. This was the right time to experiment and play with things rather than conforming to the rules. It was time to develop new interests and habits and spend some time on self-discovery. Some of the examples of how I did that are as below:

When confined at home, the biggest aspect to take a hit is health. I am an out and out foodie and after a lot of struggle had managed to keep the weight in check. Office time ensured that the overindulgence of food was actively avoided. Staying at home offered no such restrictions and waking up early to work out was proving impossible after late nights. So, I decided to include at least a few decent sets of basic workouts after my morning routine, no matter what time I woke up. The first couple of days were a challenge but it's been a week since I started and I have successfully managed to increase some of the body strength. If I miss the morning workout, I catch up on it during one of the binge-watching sessions during the day. I am reconnecting with all those people that I hadn’t spoken to in a while, even if it means checking upon them. This rebuilds the connections and makes the feeling of being disconnected dissipate. This time is just perfect to get reading. Busy work schedule prevented me from getting to the piles of books I kept hoarding over time. Now I indulge and sometimes get lost in the stories. Some even help gain more enhanced perspectives. Creating can be therapeutic in so many ways! I had learned some basic crochet stitches back in school. My interest in it kept returning over time but I barely kept at it. I needed a pouch to store some knick knacks but the stores were shut and online delivery was out of the question as well. I looked up some YouTube tutorials and after a little practice, managed to make me a fairly decent pouch. It isn’t perfect but it was quite satisfying.

None of these necessarily mean the FOMO might not return. These just mean that I can actually do something about it when it does. With all this uncertainty looming ahead of us, I am slowly getting comfortable living life at my own pace.

